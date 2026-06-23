North Wales Healthcare Firm Doubles Turnover to £4.6m as it Marks 20 Years with Major Expansion

A family-run healthcare equipment business in North East Wales has doubled its turnover to £4.6 million and grown its workforce to 53 people as it marks its 20th year in business.

Healthcare Matters supplies a comprehensive range of medical equipment and maintenance services to the NHS, the private care sector and individuals at home.

It has now moved to a purpose-built headquarters at Llay Industrial Estate, near Wrexham, which represents a significant step up in capacity. The company is using the new space to launch a professional training hub for occupational therapists, district nurses and community carers, alongside plans to roll out a new digital resource designed to improve the quality of life for vulnerable patients living independently.

Founded in 2004 by Phil Spiby following a life-changing cardiac event that prompted him to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions, the business has grown from a specialist bed and mattress franchise into one of North Wales’s most established healthcare equipment providers. Healthcare Matters has been supported by the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP), which provides targeted support for ambitious, growing firms.

Adam Price, the Welsh Government's Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, said:

“Congratulations to Healthcare Matters on its impressive expansion success. As the new Welsh Government, we are determined to see more companies like this grow and thrive. We want to drive investment, innovation and higher productivity across Wales, as we build a stronger economy that raises living standards and delivers prosperity in every part of Wales.”

Over the years, the company has received a range of specialist support through the programme, including leadership and management development for its senior team, carbon reduction planning, and artificial intelligence (AI) support, all of which have contributed to its growth and operational resilience.

Adam Spiby, Managing Director of Healthcare Matters, said: