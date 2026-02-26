North Wales Haulage Company Scoops Second Award for Use of Technology

A North Wales haulier which has been in business for more than 50 years has scooped a national logistics award for its use of technology for the second-year running.

Bangor-based H.F. Owen Transport and Storage collected an award at the annual Pallet-Track shareholder gala, which celebrates the contributions of its network members and was held at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield. The award was presented by Thomas Olsson, Pallet-Track Chief Technical Officer and Award Sponsor, Justin Cooper of Sqrrl Solutions, the flexible warehousing company.

The firm was presented with the Best Use of Technology award for its continued implementation of tracking and visibility technology across the company after overhauling its admin and customer service processes, which has helped it to win new business.

The business was established in 1972 by Harry Owen with one second-hand HGV and one trailer for carrying cattle for local agricultural merchants.

H.F. Owen initially joined Pallet-Track in 2023 and became a Shareholder Member last year, a move its team describe as ‘transformational’ after doubling the firm’s fleet to accommodate the increase in work.

Geraint Walker, managing director at H.F. Owen, said:

“To win Best Use of Technology for a second-year running is a massive achievement for us and a real testament to the team behind the scenes. We’ve put a lot of time and effort into overhauling how we operate and building a business that is fit for the future. “We were a very traditional haulier before joining Pallet-Track, but being part of the network has completely changed how we work. The technology has allowed us to become more efficient, more transparent for customers and far better positioned for long-term growth.”

Stuart Godman, CEO of Pallet-Track and the wider northstarr group, said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to present H.F. Owen with this prestigious award for the second time. “Geraint and the team are leading the way in their use of technology and utilising this to provide first-class service to its customers, proudly, this is reflected in the business becoming a shareholder member of Pallet-Track. “Congratulations to H.F. Owen, we look forward to working together in the years ahead.”

Last year, H.F. Owen signed a lease on new land to increase capacity and has added nine new vehicles to its fleet, all for Pallet-Track work.

Sqrrl Solutions managing director Justin Cooper said:

“Congratulations to H.F. Owen for winning this incredible award for a second time. It’s testament to the hard work and changes they have put in place, improving their operations through technology – very impressive and well deserved.”

Pallet-Track has a shareholder member network of more than 90 distribution specialists, which transport more than 4 million pallets per year.