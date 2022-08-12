North Wales Garden Centre Receives Awards from Garden Industry Body

The Woodworks Garden Centre has received four Merit Awards following an unannounced audit by industry body the Garden Centre Association.

In addition to a Merit Award for Garden Construction for the second year in a row, Woodworks also received a higher score for the audit than in 2021, demonstrating the Centre’s continued commitment to making improvements across the board.

The GCA, formed in 1966, represents the leading garden centres both in the UK and worldwide as part of its membership of the International Garden Centre Association (IGCA). It asks garden centre members to meet the highest retail standards and participate in an annual inspection process to ensure these standards are maintained and improved.

Commenting on the audit and Merit Awards, Iwan Gwyn, Manager of The Woodworks Garden Centre said:

We are delighted that Woodworks received four Merit Awards and posted a higher score compared to the 2021 audit! I’d like to say a massive well done to everyone at Woodworks, including the Café team – which the auditor loved (it was omitted from the audit in 2021 due to COVID). The audit score shows the great customer service we have which is always led by example by the senior team; Kathy Mitchell, Head of Woodworks Plants Department and Sophie Marland Woodworks Retail Supervisor, both received a nearly perfect score – a brilliant example to all! Other highlights were the plants area and the service Kathy and the team offer, all of our timber products – especially the fencing range we have – great staff and the gift shop which has a fantastic range from local suppliers with a handpicked selection of products and gifts. The auditor also mentioned how well we utilise the space.

The Woodworks Garden Centre, which was established in 2005, is part of the P&A Group and is situated in Mold in the heart of the North Wales borderlands. Featuring an award-winning Café which serves breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea, Woodworks offers excellent value for money on a range of quality products and categories, including indoor and outdoor plants, hard landscaping and the full range of Zest outdoor living timber garden furniture and garden products.

Concludes Iwan:

The day of the audit was extremely busy and it’s a credit to everyone who was working, that our standards and levels of service were maintained so well. Every single one of our employees has played a part in our success, whether they were there or not on the day of the audit. We are continuing to improve and our overall standards and customer service is second to none in my opinion.

The P&A Group comprises Zest, a leading supplier of award winning sustainable, timber garden products, The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, P&A Pallets & Packaging and St Andrews Business Centre for leased and virtual offices.