North Wales Garden Centre Blooms Following Seven-figure Funding

An award-winning garden centre in North Wales has expanded its premises after receiving a seven-figure finance package from Lloyds Bank.

Fron Goch Garden Centre in Caernarfon, voted Best Garden Centre in the UK in 2019, has opened a new 660 square metre building with the support of a £1.4million loan, which will expand its site by 20%. It has also invested in weatherproofing larger parts of its premises to ensure that shoppers can enjoy more areas of the centre all year round, as well as created more parking capacity.

The extension will house a new pet department, an extended homeware range and a room dedicated to the garden centre’s renowned seasonal displays over the Christmas and summer periods. The spacious area has been designed to improve the flow of customers through the centre, which will help it to implement social distancing measures when it reopens after the current lockdown restrictions.

Fron Goch also plans to host more classes and demonstrations for visitors, including wreath making and hanging basket masterclasses.

As a result of the investment the firm – which already employs close to 100 people in the region – expects to create up to 15 new jobs over the next two years.

Justin Williams, managing director at Fron Goch Garden Centre, said:

“This expansion means we can offer a wide range of retail and leisure experiences for people of all ages, and attract even more visitors. The extra space also stands us in good stead for ensuring our site is Covid-secure and can safely welcome back visitors when we can reopen. “The past few months have been far from straightforward but the Lloyds Bank team has offered continued support throughout. We haven’t been able to meet face to face as we usually would, but the team has still been in regular contact and remained by our side. With their ongoing support and advice, we can now look to the future with confidence and optimism.”

Kieran Harley, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: