North Wales’ First Virtual Production Studio Set for Expansion Following Start up Loans Support

A North Wales entrepreneur is bringing cutting-edge virtual reality production technology to the region, with plans to expand into a new, larger studio just months after launching his business.

Daniel Parry Evans, from Y Felinheli near Bangor, founded virtual production studio Vedri in October 2025 after identifying a gap in the market for high-end, real-time filming technology outside major UK cities. The business has been supported by a £15,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank.

Vedri is the first studio of its kind in North Wales, using advanced green screen and real-time technology to place people into realistic, computer-generated environments while they are being filmed. This means a client can appear to be recording in almost any setting – from a professional podcast studio to an international location – without ever leaving North Wales.

From international locations to custom-built sets, entire scenes can be created digitally and rendered live on screen, complemented with the addition of on-site props, giving the appearance of filming on location without the associated time and cost.

The technology – widely used in major production hubs including London, Manchester and Cardiff – is now being made accessible to businesses, content creators and production companies across North Wales, reducing the need for costly travel.

Following an initial launch at a shared workspace in Gwynedd, Daniel has already secured a new permanent site in Bangor, set to open in the coming months. The new studio will be four times the size of the current space, providing greater flexibility for filming and allowing the business to scale its offering to meet growing demand.

Daniel said:

“Virtual production is already widely used in places like London and LA, but there was nothing like it available at this level in North Wales. I knew there was an opportunity to bring that technology here and make it more accessible for local businesses and creators. “The response so far has been incredible. Securing a larger space so early on is a big step, but it means we can build something that really grows with demand and puts North Wales on the map for this kind of production.”

Vedri works with a range of clients, from smaller businesses and start-ups to production companies and content creators, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional filming. The studio enables users to create multiple locations in a single session, control environmental factors such as lighting and weather, and significantly reduce production time.

The business has already supported projects including a Christmas programme for S4C and is developing a growing pipeline of work across broadcast, corporate and digital content. One key area of focus is podcast production, with ready-made virtual sets allowing creators to record professional content without the need for their own studio space or equipment.

Daniel, who has worked in the creative industries since the age of 16 and previously worked as a motion designer for BBC Sport, Cwmni Da, Rondo and Red Bull, developed the concept for Vedri over two years. Alongside running a separate creative agency, he undertook research and development through Media Cymru to explore how virtual production could be made more affordable for smaller businesses.

To bring the idea to life, Daniel secured a Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank, which was used to invest in specialist equipment and secure the deposit for the new Bangor studio.

“Funding like the Start Up Loan was crucial,” Daniel added. “It allowed me to invest in the equipment needed to get up and running and, importantly, secure the new space. Without it, I wouldn't be in the position I am now.”

Alongside growing the business, Daniel is also working with local schools to introduce young people to virtual production technology, helping to build awareness and skills in the next generation.

Looking ahead, Vedri plans to create new jobs, expand its technical capabilities and explore further investment opportunities, with a long-term ambition to establish multiple studios in underrepresented regions across the UK.

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Director for Wales at the British Business Bank, said:

“Vedri exemplifies how an innovative entrepreneur like Daniel can introduce new opportunities within a local economy that has not previously operated in this sector. “Through the Start Up Loans programme, we're proud to support entrepreneurs across Wales as they work to evolve ambitious ideas into tangible realities and build businesses that can grow, create jobs and strengthen their communities.”

The British Business Bank's Start Up Loans programme provides government-backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, alongside free mentoring and support for new business owners across the UK.