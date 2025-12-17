North Wales Firms Urged to Support Young People into Work

A charity has issued an urgent call to the business community in North Wales to give young people a route into work.

WeMindTheGap is calling on employers to back a major drive to create 10,000 meaningful connections for young people who are struggling to access jobs, training and wider opportunities.

CEO Ali Wheeler won strong support after using Wrexham Business Professionals’ Christmas dinner at the city’s Ramada Hotel to urge business leaders to open doors for the next generation.

The group is made up of successful businesses and skilled professionals working together to promote regional prosperity and shine a light on the enterprise and expertise that exists in the region.

Ms Wheeler outlined how the campaign relies on firms offering guidance, contacts and real-world insight – support she says can transform a young person’s prospects.

She was heartened that many of the 100-plus business owners and managers present signalled their desire to learn more about the charity’s work and inquired if there were any other ways they could help.

In addition, the charity’s funds received a bumper boost when a raffle held during the evening raised £1,100 for the WeMindTheGap cause.

According to Ms Wheeler, the need was greater than ever, as more and more young people feel they are being left on the sidelines of society.

WeMindTheGap’s The Power of 10,000 campaign aims to create 10,000 meaningful connections – personal and professional – for young people lacking the real-life networks that often lead to opportunity.

It would mean young people, who may feel alone or isolated, would always have a knowledgeable, experienced and professional pool of contacts to turn to for impartial but informed mentoring and support.

The network of connections would be available to help young people realise how valuable their contribution is in society, to improve their confidence, self-esteem and sense of independence.

The mentors could advise on educational choices, work experience, career guidance, offer constructive feedback on potential business ideas, or even just offer a listening ear.

Ms Wheeler said:

“Imagine 10,000 people across Wrexham and beyond, each committing to be a connection for a young person. A mentor. A supporter. A door-opener. A trusted voice. “It is achievable even in this room tonight. How many are here, 100, each of you knows another 10, 20, 30 people that care, who can also be a connection. You can see the numbers are adding up. “Enabling young people to make such connections changes their lives for the better.I know this from my own career journey as a police officer, in the NHS during Covid, and now leading a social mobility charity. “Time and again, the greatest gaps I have seen in people’s lives come back to the absence of connections, support, and trusted relationships. “And when those connections are present, everything changes. Young people gain confidence, skills, and resilience. They begin to see a future they can believe in.”

The charity’s research over recent years has revealed that even before the Covid pandemic an “alarming” percentage of young people were struggling with the challenges of new technologies and changing societal structure.

But since the pandemic and its associated lockdowns the problems have got worse. Nearly half the young people surveyed by the charity indicated that they felt more anxious, lacking direction and disengaged with local communities.

WeMindTheGap’s goal is to address these issues through a range of inclusive programmes in North Wales and beyond – all designed to bring young people back in from the cold.

The charity works across a wide age range from children as young 11, through teen years and those transitioning into careers, up to age 25.

Ms Wheeler pointed to the fact that one of the charity’s projects, the WeGrow employability programme, delivered £5.5 million of social value last year, with a social return on investment of £5.45 for every £1 invested.

She said:

“That shows that investment in a young person’s future is not charity, it is a smart investment and an investment in the success of local businesses and the economy too.”

By supporting the Power of 10,000 campaign employers could help transform the lives of more than 1,700 young people in Wrexham who are not in employment, education or training.

Ms Wheeler added:

“Tonight we can change that and shine a beacon of hope on this amazing city. It is my wish that we can connect together around a purpose, to change the lives of young people who deserve more. “At WeMindTheGap we say: ‘It takes a village to raise a child, but a system to mind their gaps.’ You are that system. You are that village, that city, together, we can mind the gaps, grow skills, build connections, and build city which enables its young people to thrive’.”

Wrexham Business Professionals committee member Ian Edwards said Ms Wheeler’s talk was one of the most enthusiastically received in the organisation’s history.

He said:

“I think it is because we all know a young person, or young people, who may have needed help at some time in our lives. We naturally want to be there for the up and coming generations and to help get them on a solid footing. “Young people today are facing so many challenges that we would never have imagined years ago – not just turbulent economies, but massive cultural shifts, environmental catastrophes, the onset of AI – there are so many issues they have to grapple with that it is not surprising so many just do not know where to turn.”

Another leading member of the group, Louise Harper, added: