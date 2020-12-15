North Wales Firms Encouraged to Upskill Their Workforce

Companies across North Wales are being encouraged to work with Wrexham Glyndwr University to bring learning into their workplace and upskill their workforce through the university’s fully-funded Degree Apprenticeship Programme.

The university is among several educational institutions across Wales who are working to boost skills and help companies attract, recruit or retrain talented people through the Degree Apprenticeship programme.

As the organisation with the largest Degree Apprenticeship offering in North Wales, Glyndwr has already worked with a host of Welsh companies to boost their business – and is able to offer Degree Apprenticeships in Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Production Engineering and Industrial Energy Saving and Clean & Sustainable Energy.

Charlotte Oram-Gettings, Business Development Manager at Wrexham Glyndwr University, said:

‘Degree Apprenticeships are extremely exciting opportunities to retain, attract and recruit talent within private, public and not for profit organisations.

“A Degree Apprenticeship offers the person studying an opportunity to earn while they learn, and as they are fully funded for businesses in Wales it’s a ‘win win’ situation for both employer and the individual – by investing in a person to grow with the company, employers are in turn investing in the company’s future.

In the midst of such challenging times for many organisations, we are delighted to announce that we will now be recruiting, additionally, for the end of January 2021 and have funding available for employers to utilise”

The benefits of Degree Apprenticeships at Glyndwr have been highlighted by a range of employers – including a series of companies who took part in a recent interactive webinar hosted by the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership.

Hanson HeidelbergCement, Tata Steel and Fifth Wheel Company each spoke in the webinar of how they had worked alongside Glyndwr to secure a Degree Apprentice and how beneficial the fully funded placements had been to their businesses.

Gethin Whiteley, Technical Director from Fifth Wheel said:

“When the course became available, we managed to get one of our apprentices onto the Design Engineering Course – and what he gains from being here at work and going to university one day a week to learn is invaluable.

“There’s nothing like bringing that learning to the workplace.”

Wrexham Glyndwr University are offering their fully-funded Degree Apprenticeships with places starting in January 2021.

The Apprenticeships are open to employers throughout Wales and help and advice is on hand for any company hoping to develop higher level skills within the workplace through combining academic study with work based learning.

For further details contact [email protected]