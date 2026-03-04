North Wales Firm Wins National Contract to Open Doors for Disabled Arts Audiences

An inclusive member support specialist has secured a flagship national contract to provide services for a groundbreaking arts access scheme for disabled people.

The win marks the launch of The People Connective, a specialist member support business appointed by Arts Council England to deliver the accessible helpdesk for its flagship All In programme.

Based in Sandycroft, Deeside, the firm is part of The Card Network, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and is entering a major growth phase following new ownership.

Marketing Director Suzi Peake said:

“This is a hugely proud moment for our whole team. Accessibility has always been central to what we do and being trusted with a national programme like All In shows what’s possible when inclusive design and real human support come together

Sue Woodcock, Commercial Director of The Card Network, added:

“We’re delighted to be working with All In and Arts Council England to develop an accessible helpdesk solution from the outset. “We bring many years of experience supporting D/deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people, including through the Hynt access scheme across Wales, and we look forward to building on that experience.”

The 20-strong Card Network team is backed by a four-strong leadership group across finance, commercial, technical and marketing.

While widely recognised as a provider of custom printed cards across many applications and technologies, the business also operates a substantial fulfilment and membership service, managing large national ID schemes and delivering end-to-end experiences from member applications through to customer support.

Thousands of applications are processed each week for long-standing national partnerships. This accessibility expertise now sits under The People Connective brand, created last year to focus specifically on inclusive, people-first member support.

Arts Council England said the new helpdesk will offer friendly, person-centred support via phone, email, live chat, virtual appointments and post, allowing members to choose what works best for them.

Kelly Parish, Senior Manager for Diversity at Arts Council England, said:

“We know that for many disabled people, the biggest barriers can appear at the very first point of contact. That’s why we want to give disabled members choice in how they get in touch. “By appointing People Connective, they will be met with understanding, flexibility and a real person at the other end of support. This partnership reflects our commitment to putting disabled people at the heart of All In.”

All In is the new access scheme set to transform accessibility across the UK and Ireland. The project is currently moving through a phased rollout for creative and cultural organisations and is set to welcome disabled members later in 2026.

Alongside its membership operation, The Card Network continues to support universities, hospitality brands and national organisations, seeing growth in EV charging cards and further fulfilment services.

The Arts Council England partnership is expected to drive further recruitment in Flintshire.