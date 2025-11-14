North Wales Farms Offer Paid Work Experience Through Start to Farm Scheme

Farming Connect is offering work placement opportunities for young individuals seeking paid work experience on commercial Welsh farms for periods of up to 12 weeks.

The opportunity is open to anyone, as a farming background is not essential to apply. It will provide support and practical entry-level experience in the farming industry through work placements across a range of high performing farming systems including beef, sheep, dairy and poultry.

The application window opens on Monday 17 November 2025 and will close on Monday 8 December 2025.

Glwydcaenewydd Farm is offering an opportunity on an organic beef and sheep 300-acre farm in the Brecon area with accommodation available on discussion. It is a placement opportunity for a new entrant to gain skills and knowledge and build experience by working on a farm that is very diverse from tourism, livestock, busy changeovers, hedging and fencing.

This would suit an ambitious individual who wants to gain some valuable livestock and diversification experience and learn on the job at Glwydcaenewydd Farm.

Placement is also available at Derwydd Farm in Llanfihangel Glyn Myfyr, Corwen. The farm operates a dedicated, high-welfare, and sustainable 9,000-hen organic free-range poultry unit (in 3 mobile units) with automated, renewable energy systems. The wider farm also manages 800 sheep, 150 beef calves, and another 41,000 free-range hens.

Derwydd Farm is looking for a reliable individual for a role focused on the daily care, health, and well-being of our organic laying hens, including egg collection, grading, and packing to begin in February 2026.

Mathafarn, Llanwrin, Machynlleth are also offering an opportunity for placement on a dairy, grass-based, regenerative farm starting from March 2026. This is an exciting placement opportunity for a new entrant to gain skills and knowledge and build experience by working on a dairy farm during the busy calving season. This would suit an ambitious individual who wants to gain some valuable dairy experience and learn on the job with accommodation available.

Sam Carey, Farm Manager at Mathafarn is passionate about grass-based farming systems and has enthusiasm for ‘doing things differently’. Sam is growing a dairy farming business that focuses on converting grass to milk in a sustainable manner.

Pentrefelin Farm, Lampeter are also offering the right individual a placement on their dairy farm that includes accommodation with February 2026 start. Eurig Jenkins and family are looking for a candidate with a keen interest in the dairy sector who is willing to learn, takes initiative, and can respectfully integrate into their existing team. A commitment to high standards of work and adherence to health and safety protocols is mandatory at all times.

Placement on Pentrefelin Farm offers a hands-on learning opportunity within an established, high-standard spring-calving dairy business. Comprehensive training working alongside experienced staff during the critical calving period will provide a supportive learning environment.

Woodcroft Farm in Wrexham are also seeking an individual for placement on their beef farm. This placement will give someone the chance to gain practical experience in animal care and outdoor work and to join the team in helping to look after various animals and supporting smooth farm operations. The placement is an excellent chance to build confidence, develop new skills, and gain a real insight into working life in agriculture. No previous farming experience is required; just enthusiasm, willingness to learn, and a love of the outdoors. No accommodation will be provided with this placement.

Cheryl at Woodcroft Farm is passionate about the agricultural industry and education. Bringing expertise in operational excellence, business planning, and health and safety, she is eager to share her knowledge to help new entrants successfully drive their careers forward.

Don't miss out on these fantastic work placements available pan-Wales! An agricultural background is not a necessity; the programme is open to anyone with an interest in making the most of this opportunity. Farming Connect’s Farming Mentors have opened the farm gate to share their knowledge, experience, and impartial views to help you identify your goals and fulfil your potential.

For the full job description and more information, visit the Farming Connect website or contact mali.iolo@mentera.cymru.