North Wales Family Firm Halen Môn Ends Year on a High

North Wales family firm Halen Môn exports its famous Anglesey sea salt around the world, but like every Welsh manufacturer the last year has seen the company face major challenges.

Enjoyed by the likes of former US President, Barack Obama, the company’s salt exports account for around a fifth of its trading, with customers across Europe, the US, South East Asia and Australia, including global chocolate brand Green and Blacks.

But the business founded by Alison and David Lea-Wilson, has gone through testing times in the last 18 months, hit by the double whammy of Covid and Brexit.

Looking back, Halen Môn’s Brand Director, Jess Lea-Wilson says that while 2021 threw up major obstacles for the north-Walian salt manufacturer, the tide has turned.

“We’re lucky we were able to keep producing through the worst periods of the pandemic, going down to a skeleton, socially distanced team at its height.”

During the first phase of the pandemic, online trade missions supported by the Welsh Government secured new distributors in Australia and Asia, and in 2021 discussions are underway with potential new importers in the UAE, Japan, Qatar, Canada and Switzerland.

“Wholesale and food service business sales saw a major decline in 2020, but in 2021 we had very steady orders and our wholesalers are doing sterling work,” says Jess.

Brexit impacted sales and distribution “drastically” after January 2021, but export outside of the EU has begun to grow thanks to the online trade missions.

“Distribution has been an issue for us, more because of Brexit than Covid. No amount of preparation could have prevented the carnage that was the first few months of trying to get orders into Spain, Italy and Cyprus after January 1. “We were at the mercy of customs staff at each border, and some are keener to help than others. Sweden, for example, has continued pretty much as before, but Spain in particular has been very difficult. “Leaving the EU continues to throw up challenges,” says Jess. “But our visitor centre, where we welcome people to see how we make our product, is growing as a visitor attraction. We’re also hoping to invest in a new smokery.”

Sustainable growth is important to Halen Môn as is safeguarding the jobs and welfare of its staff.

“We’re focusing on becoming an even more eco-friendly business centred on the community.”

Reflecting the values of this Welsh manufacturing success story, last month Halen Môn united with other firms in welcoming resettled refugees to North Wales.

The Croeso Cymreig/Welsh Welcome community project collects food and gifts donated by local firms to create welcome hampers that are distributed to refugees, mostly from Syria and Afghanistan who are making a new home in the north.