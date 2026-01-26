North Wales Estate and Lettings Agency Appoints New Sales Manager

A North Wales estate and lettings agency has appointed a new Sales Manager for its Mold and Ruthin offices.

Christie Gibson is responsible for the day-to-day sales operation across Cavendish’s two North Wales branches.

Cavendish has also appointed Hattie Carter-Aleksic as its new Head of Marketing and Content and her role includes oversight of the agency’s social media and video marketing.

David Adams, Managing Director of Cavendish, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Christie and Hattie to the team. “Christie has already hit the ground running across our Mold and Ruthin offices, meeting clients and going out on new instructions with other members of the team. “Christie not only brings her experience and ideas, she also brings with her local knowledge and contacts having been brought up just a few miles away from our Mold office and still living locally. “We’re also excited to have Hattie on board to add further weight to our client marketing activity, ensuring that we can provide clients with a broad and innovative package of services to market their homes and help them take the next step on their property journey. “We’ve got off to a busy start in 2026 with increased confidence in the property market and an appetite among sellers to make their planned move come to fruition this year. This has resulted in a healthy level of valuations being requested across our offices in North Wales and Chester.”

Christie said:

“I am thrilled to have joined Cavendish and to be working in my home town. I’ve already seen lots of familiar faces in the short time I’ve been back and can’t wait to meet more locals over the coming weeks. “David and the other directors at Cavendish have an exciting growth plan and so much enthusiasm and passion for providing clients with the highest possible standards of service. They are already the leading agent in North Wales, but there is still so much untapped potential.”

Hattie said:

“I’m looking forward to bringing new ideas to Cavendish’s marketing, ensuring that the business is the number one in the region for the use of multiple marketing channels to promote a client’s home. This includes new ways of using video and social media to ensure our properties receive maximum visibility in the places where buyers are looking.”

Cavendish has also recruited Anna Horne as a Sales Negotiator. Anna is the daughter of Alex Horne, one of Chester’s best known property professionals.

Cavendish was established in 1993 by Julian Adams, the firm’s Chairman, and his then business partner Robert Ikin.

Today’s Cavendish employs over 30 people across estate agency and lettings with over 450 homes for sale and around 650 properties under management.