North Wales Estate Agent Launches Best-Selling Book for Home Sellers

A North Wales estate agent has authored his second best-selling book.

David Adams’ newly published ‘The Seller’s Playbook’ has gone to number one in Amazon’s list of property guides and number two in its finance and mortgages section. This follows similar success with David’s first book, ‘The Landlord’s Playbook’, when it was released just over a year ago.

David is the Managing Director of Cavendish, the estate and lettings agency with offices in Mold, Ruthin and Chester.

‘The Seller’s Playbook’ is billed as the book for homeowners who want to sell faster, protect their price and stop their move falling apart. The book is split into four parts covering critical areas including selecting the right agent, engineering the launch, launching and leveraging demand and locking in the sale.

David shares his experiences and insights gained over 25 years in the property industry, tackling subjects such as getting the asking price right from the outset, preparing a home for market, why the highest offer isn’t always the best offer and the skills required for a successful negotiation.

David said:

“The Seller’s Playbook is the follow-up to my previous book ‘The Landlord’s Playbook’ and the focus this time is on helping anyone thinking about selling their home to nail their strategy and give themselves the best chance of achieving their goals. “Industry data reveals that just 53% of all homes that come to market sell which means almost the same number again do not achieve their objectives having a huge impact on their lives and their plans for the future. “Today’s market is more selective, more price-sensitive and far less forgiving. Buyers have more choice. More homes are coming to market. This means more competition for every seller trying to secure attention, viewings and serious offers. “Selling successfully is not just about getting listed. It is about understanding the game well enough to make better decisions from the beginning and all the way through to the end. “This book is evidence-backed, field-tested insight drawn from the reality of selling in today’s market. “I have written this book because selling your home is too important to approach casually. For most people, this is one of the biggest financial decisions they will ever make. Yet many sellers prepare for it poorly, rely too heavily on others, and make reactive decisions instead of informed ones.”

The publication of the book coincides with a special event, “SOLD. How to sell faster, achieve a higher price and reduce the risk of fall-throughs” in the Garrett Theatre at Chester’s Storyhouse on Monday, June 22, from 6.30pm to 8pm. A few places are still available for this free event.