North Wales Estate Agent Conquers Himalayas for Charity

A director of a North Wales estate and lettings agent has raised funds for charity after successfully climbing in the Himalayas.

Hugh Evans, a director of Cavendish Estate & Letting Agents, which has offices in Ruthin, Mold and Chester, tackled the mountain range in Asia in aid of the firm’s nominated charity, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Hugh, 64, was part of a small group of six that took on the Manaslu Circuit Trek, which involved a 5,000-metre-plus climb over 12 days in Nepal – racking up an impressive 253,000 steps on his Strava.

Led by Paul Poole from Paul Poole Mountaineering in Llanberis, Eryri, the challenging trek circumnavigated the world’s eighth-highest peak, Mount Manaslu. Manaslu, which translates as ‘mountain of the spirit’, stands at 8,163 metres above sea level.

The trek is known for its stunning scenery, diverse landscapes and cultural richness, offering an alternative to the more popular Annapurna and Everest Base Camp treks.

Hugh, who is based in Cavendish’s Ruthin office which has just celebrated its 25th anniversary, said:

“The whole trip was an incredible experience and the first time that I’d ever convinced myself to take three weeks off work. “Before you’re allowed to do a trek like this you need to improve your fitness. Whilst undertaking a mountain leader’s course with Paul Poole, I was also a member of Eryri Ramblers and did lots of mountain walks in Wales. I also enrolled at a gym, and did circuit training twice a week, which was purgatory. “I’d only ever travelled through Europe on family holidays, so to complete such a gruelling trek as this was way out of my comfort zone. “Visiting Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal and surrounded by the Himalayan mountains, was a particular highlight of the trip. Hot, hectic and noisy, it was an amazing cultural experience enhanced by staying in The Kathmandu Guest House, a renowned hotel where many climbing legends such as Sir Chris Bonington started and finished their expeditions throughout Nepal. “Led by Paul and local guide Tilak, we walked between 6-14 miles a day all with the help of three stoic porters. “The route passes through a number of traditional villages, noted for their terraces of rice and wheat, and fields ploughed by oxen pulling traditional wooden ploughs. There are no roads so the only way of transporting goods is by mule. It was quite humbling. “We walked through stunning mountainous landscapes covered in snow, saw hanging glaciers and avalanches, and visited a monastery with shaven headed boys as young as four training to be monks. “One of the longest days was conquering the Larkya La Pass (5,106m) which was a tough day but gave us some of the most incredible views. “I’ve lived in the Vale of Clwyd for a long time, and I found the whole experience very thought-provoking. Time is very precious. My children are all grown up now and I wanted to do something different and to raise money for an important local charity. “Walking 253,000 steps in 12 days, I’ve surprised myself with what I’ve achieved. But all I had to do was put one foot in front of the other and repeat. “Looking back now, there were days when I saw eagles soaring overhead and silverback monkeys in their natural habitats, and I felt like I was in a David Attenborough documentary. “Everyone we met was so kind and I was frequently astonished by how many people spoke some English – one three-year-old Tibetan girl even chatted to me about Peppa Pig whilst asking me if I had any sweets! “I’ve now firmly got the adventure bug, and my next challenge is a nine-day trip with Paul Poole to the Atlas Mountains, a major mountain range in northwestern Africa, spanning across Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia. I’ve also got a pipe dream to go trekking in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan next year with a friend.”

Paul Poole of Paul Poole Mountaineering said:

“It’s always fascinating to watch folk on these trips and there was one particular day and perhaps even moment that I knew Hugh ‘got it’. The whole reason why we visit these incredible places isn’t just to witness the gigantic snowy mountains, but so much more. “The people you meet on the journey, the huge cultural and religious differences, the shared emotions of joy and hardship, it’s a humbling experience and often a sensory overload that takes time to process. “It’s simply an adventure, one that for anyone who loves being immersed in the mountains needs to make at some point in their lives.”

Cavendish is raising funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital throughout 2025.