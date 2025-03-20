North Wales Entrepreneur Brings Airsoft to UK Festivals

An entrepreneur from North Wales is on a mission to introduce festivalgoers, families, and corporate teams to the excitement of airsoft, thanks to a £15,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank.

Within Range Airsoft is a mobile interactive airsoft target range, bringing competitive, skill-based shooting experiences to events across the UK. Using cutting-edge AttackSense electronic targets, the range offers multiple game modes, allowing players to test their reflexes, accuracy, and speed in an engaging and safe environment.

“I’ve been passionate about airsoft for over a decade, but I noticed there was a gap in the market for something truly interactive”, said Ben Strange, founder of Within Range Airsoft. “A lot of people are interested in airsoft but don’t know where to start. I wanted to create a fun, accessible experience that introduces them to the sport in an exciting way.”

Unlike traditional airsoft sites, which are often static and require dedicated locations, Within Range Airsoft is fully mobile, allowing it to travel to festivals, corporate events, and private functions. The range is set up in a 3m by 9m enclosed space, ensuring a safe, mess-free environment while providing an exhilarating experience for players aged seven and up.

The idea for the business stemmed from Ben’s own experiences as an airsoft player and his time attending festivals with his partner.

He said:

“I saw the popularity of axe throwing at events and thought, why not airsoft? There was nothing like it, and I knew I could bring something unique to the table.”

With support from a £15,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank, Within Range Airsoft has been able to invest in high-quality airsoft rifles, safety equipment, and interactive targets, as well as cover insurance and marketing costs. The business is already attracting interest from large Airbnbs, corporate team-building organisers, and event planners looking for unique, engaging activities.

The British Business Bank Start Up Loans programme provides government-backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, with additional access to mentoring, resources, and business advice.

Ben credits the programme with helping him turn his vision into reality. He said:

“Without the Start Up Loan, it would have taken me years to save up enough to launch this business properly. The process was straightforward, and the mentoring support has been invaluable. Within a week of applying, the funds were in my account.”

Looking ahead, Within Range Airsoft is set to appear at major festivals and events across the UK, with plans to expand its reach and develop new game modes to enhance the customer experience. Sustainability is also a key focus, with the business using biodegradable BBs and floor linings to minimise environmental impact.

Jess Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank, said: