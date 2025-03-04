North Wales Engineering Firm Sees 960% Sales Surge

Sales of new electroplated grinding products launched by a precision engineering company in North Wales have soared by 960%.

Continental Diamond Tool (CDT) in Kinmel Bay – which supplies blue chip companies like Rolls Royce and Tenneco – is confident success of the electroplated line will lead to “considerable growth” over the next three years.

The niche company is best known for designing and making diamond-encrusted rotary dressers, with tolerances down to 1,000th of a millimetre in terms of accuracy.

The team in Kinmel Bay began making electroplated grinding wheels and other electroplated products in a small way in 2023. By last summer, soaring demand led the company to invest £250,000 in new, cutting-edge equipment.

Conwy County Borough Council played a key role by securing £100,000 in funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for CDT.

Production capacity will be increasing again later this year when the American-owned company moves to a new production site less than half a mile away on the Tir Llwyd Industrial Estate. At 30,000 sq ft, the new building is three times the size of CDT’s current home and will see the workforce doubling from 40 to 80 over the next few years.

The company expects electroplated products to outsell rotary dressers within a few years as orders continue to increase. The surge in demand has already created two new full-time jobs, with recruitment underway for two more positions.

Finance Manager Michaela Lawton said:

“We always had high hopes for the electroplated products, but no one really expected to hit 960% growth year on year from when we launched the new line. The fact that we have been able to buy this new equipment means we can respond to the demand which is fantastic. “We have been able to adapt quickly and increase our capacity. The funding that came via Conwy County Borough Council helped massively. We’re incredibly grateful they facilitated this grant. “We export 50 per cent of our turnover, with electroplated grinding wheel deliveries reaching as far as Europe, the Middle East, Thailand, and Indonesia. “Going forward we see enormous potential for this product line. We expect our electroplated grinding products to overtake our Rotary dressers in sales in two to three years. The interest is there, and we can respond to that. The market is huge, and we are well-placed to take a big share. “Our parent company in America has put rocket boosters under CDT with their investment in technology and talent. The fact that we’re moving to the new premises makes all this possible— it’s going to escalate our growth on a huge scale. “The leadership at CDT is very ambitious, and we have the perfect synergy and a great working relationship,” Michaela remarked. “The entire team is focused on growing our capacity to deliver the best superabrasive solutions for advanced manufacturing across the world.”

Cllr Nigel Smith, Conwy County Borough Council’s cabinet member for Sustainable Economy, who is one of three councillors who represent Kinmel Bay on the authority, said:

“Having a company of this calibre in Conwy, particularly in my own town of Kinmel Bay is fantastic. I’m really pleased that the funding we’ve been able to source for the company from the Shared Prosperity Fund has enabled them to buy this new equipment and grow the company so spectacularly, with the opportunity for 40 further jobs. “Among the recruits will be apprentices, so there will be opportunities for our young people to find high skill, well paid jobs on their doorstep. It’s brilliant. It’s a real feather in Conwy’s cap that we have a company that supplies high-end, blue-chip companies like Rolls Royce, Tenneco and others across the world. “CDT’s continued investment is a big vote of confidence in Kinmel Bay and Conwy and the dedicated workforce we have in the local area. They are going to grow the economy here in Conwy and in Wales generally. It’s something we need to be proud of.”

Justin Hughes, CDT’s production manager, worked for the original company before it became part of Indiana-based Continental Diamond Tool Corporation six years ago.

He said: