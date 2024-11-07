North Wales Consultancy Aims to Double Turnover as it Celebrates 15th Anniversary

A North Wales-based engineering, environmental, and planning consultancy is reflecting on the growth it has achieved as it marks 15 years in business.

Caulmert, which has offices in St Asaph and Bangor as well as in Altrincham, Nottingham, Sheffield, and Kent, has a 50-strong workforce and undertakes activities including civil engineering, geotechnical, structural, planning, project management, compliance and permitting, and land assessments.

As part of its bid to double turnover to more than £8 million in the next five years, Caulmert is undertaking activity on numerous schemes, including for Morgan Sindall Infrastructure as part of Merseyrail’s desire to improve several train stations.

Under the Access for All initiative, the consultancy has completed detailed designs, with work including installing lifts and creating improved access staircases, raised walkways, footbridges, and associated retaining walls.

Activity at St Michaels and Hunts Cross has already been completed with Rock Ferry, Aigburth, and Sandhills currently underway.

Design work at ENGIE’s Dinorwig Power Station involves proposals for a new drainage system in the main inlet valve is also ongoing, whilst Caulmert’s team of planning experts are combining on the Bala Lake Railway Trust’s idea to extend the line into the town centre.

Supporting the Manx government’s challenge to uncover a strategy for the disposal of 3,000 tones of sediment that settles in a harbour each year, as well as providing structural and geotechnical support on the Vale of York Motorway Services Area, have also been projects of note.

Amongst Caulmert’s clients are the National Trust, Tiger Tim, Alun Griffiths Contractors, Ellis Williams Architects, Deeside Power (UK) Ltd, C2 Construction Ltd, Cartrefi Conwy, Plastecowood, and KDM Group.

The workload has also led to a double-digit number of job opportunities throughout the consultancy as Caulmert bids to strengthen its talented team.

Founder and managing director Mike Caulfield said:

“Our expertise is evident to all employees, but it is only when you take a step back and look at the variety of projects and sectors in which we work that you appreciate the scope. “We have a hugely talented workforce which continues to evolve and grow to meet the demands of each and every scheme we have the pleasure of being a part of. “The future looks to be a bright one. Businesses have had to navigate a difficult landscape in recent years, so to be positive about the coming weeks, months, and years is wonderful. “We’ve set impressive progression plans around turnover and further strengthening our team of experts.”

Helping to shape the future of Caulmert, which has acquired Sheffield-based Crowley Associates, is a new-look board that features business development manager Ffrancon Williams and director of planning Susan Crowley.

Founded in 2009, Caulmert offers expertise in a variety of engineering, environmental, planning, and project management disciplines, supported by its use of Building Information Modelling (BIM) to a level two standard on many of its projects.