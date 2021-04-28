North Wales Construction Firm to Deliver Much-needed New School

A North Wales construction company has won a £4.0m contract to build a much-needed new primary school in Cricieth.

Bodelwyddan-headquartered Wynne Construction is to deliver the new Ysgol Treferthyr on a greenfield site on the western approach to the Gwynedd town, around 500m from its current location.

The project is being funded by the Welsh Government under the 21st Century Schools programme alongside Gwynedd Council.

Ysgol Treferthyr is currently using a school built in the 19th century with a 1970s-built prefabricated extension in the centre of town with capacity for 119 pupils plus pre-schoolers, offering Welsh medium education for ages 3 to 11.

Once completed, the new site will have space for around 150, as well as a nursery.

This will include six classrooms with external access, a hall, kitchen and a multipurpose room, all on one floor for ease of access.

Outside, there will be a hard surface space for play, a multi-use games area and a grass playing field for PE lessons and community use when appropriate.

Chris Wynne, managing director at Wynne Construction said:

“We are very pleased to be working with Gwynedd Council on such an important investment in education in Cricieth. “This is a significant project for the local community and throughout the construction of the new school, we will look to leaving a lasting legacy, by creating job and training opportunities, working with our local supply chain partners and engaging with pupils as well as showcasing the wide range and variety of job roles available within the construction industry. “Providing a modern 21st Century School facility where young people can learn and develop in an inspirational environment that serves the local community is paramount and reinforces our commitment to delivering a legacy within the town. “We look forward to getting the project underway.”

Work is currently slated to start in November and scheduled to take 18 months.

As part of Wynne’s commitment to environmentally-friendly construction, 15 per cent of the materials budget will go on recycled products, and the finished building will achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating for sustainability at both design and post-construction stages.

Councillor Cemlyn Rees Williams, Gwynedd Council cabinet member for education said:

“As a council, we are delighted to be able to develop plans for a new home for Ysgol Treferthyr. “The current building has seen better days and we look forward to seeing work start on the new site later this year. “It will provide Cricieth children with a new school offering modern facilities and a teaching environment reaching 21st Century Schools standards which that will help them to reach their full potential.”

Wynne Construction operates throughout Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

The company is also on the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), the South-East and mid-Wales Collaborative Construction Framework (SEWSCAP3) and the South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework (SSWRCF).

In November 2018, it was named SME (up to 250 employees) of the year at the UK-wide Constructing Excellence awards.