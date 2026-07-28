North Wales Construction Firm Secures £325m Order Book

A Denbighshire-based construction company is celebrating its centenary year with an order book in excess of £325 million.

Wynne Construction currently has £228 million of work on site, alongside a further £99 million of secured schemes progressing through pre-construction stages, providing long-term visibility across a diverse programme of major projects.

The projects, which span education, healthcare, housing, leisure and wellbeing, heritage, and low-carbon innovation, are across Wales and the North West of England.

With schemes extending into 2030, the family-owned firm says the strong pipeline is enabling the business to plan confidently for the years ahead, providing continuity for its workforce and supply chain, while supporting continued investment in skills, training, and employment.

Among the projects currently being delivered are the £26 million Leisure and Wellbeing Centre in Newport, the £13 million Ty Haverfordia scheme building apartments for over 55s in Pembrokeshire, the £31 million Aethwy Care scheme to provide a residential care home and integrated health and social care facilities in Anglesey, and the £11 million new build archive centre for Denbighshire and Flintshire councils.

Other significant schemes progressing under Wynne Construction's expertise include the £4 million Maggie's Centre in Liverpool, which will provide dedicated facilities for people affected by cancer.

Chris Wynne, managing director at Wynne Construction, said:

“We are proud to be delivering such a diverse range of projects in Wales and the North West of England. “While the individual buildings are very different, they are being designed and built to provide long-term benefits for the people and communities that will use them. “Many of these schemes are also being delivered in partnership with long-standing clients and supply chain partners. These relationships are extremely important to us and are central to the successful delivery of our work. “A strong forward order book is important not only in financial terms, but also because it gives confidence to our workforce and supply chain. We are able to plan resources, develop our teams, and invest in skills, training, and employment opportunities.”

During this year, the company has continued to add to its pipeline with the announcement of a series of design and build projects.

This includes an affordable homes scheme in Bodelwyddan, the redevelopment of Ysgol Pendref primary school and Denbigh High School in Denbighshire, and the Egni project at the Bangor University-led Menai Science Park (M-SParc) in Anglesey.

Chris added:

“Reaching our centenary is an important milestone for us. The construction industry continues to face challenging market conditions, including cost pressures and wider economic uncertainty, so to enter our 100th year with a strong and diverse order book is particularly positive. “We are extremely grateful to our clients, consultants, supply chain, and particularly our employees, who continue to place their trust in us. We are looking forward to delivering this exciting programme of projects.”

The company is appointed to a number of key frameworks, including the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP), Pagabo, SEWSCAP, South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework (SSWRCF), Welsh Procurement Alliance, Westworks, and RNLI.