North Wales Company makes Strategic Acquisition whilst Breaking £20m Turnover

Deeside-headquartered NES Services Group has acquired Versatile Telephone Marketing (VTM), based in Suffolk, as it looks to build its portfolio of businesses across the UK.

NES Services Group, which has five other subsidiaries covering environmental, parking and security enforcement, has added VTM to its table with the telecoms business retaining its branding and safeguarding 15 jobs in the process.

VTM joins 3GS, National Enforcement Solutions, HSG Security, Enforcement Pro and Caledonian Enforcement Solutions to the umbrella of companies in the group.

NES Services Group Director, Ashley Govier, said:

“This is a hugely important acquisition for our business. We want to diversify in professional services for clients in the private, public and third sector. Also, we want to ensure our portfolio of businesses are spread across the breadth of the UK as we grow.”

Discussing how the deal came about, Mr Govier said:

“We have used tele-marketing services and had a clear idea on how we could do it better. Luckily, we came across VTM who were passionate about what they did and our vision and values aligned.”

NES Services Group is keen to continuing the acquisition trail. Mr Govier said: “Acquisitions are part of our growth strategy so we would welcome any conversation with business owners who are looking to exit or see if their business can add value to a larger group.”

Allington Hughes Law advised on the deal.