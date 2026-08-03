North Wales Community Pub First to Receive Clean Energy Fund Support

Community-owned pub Tŷ'n Llan in Llandwrog, Gwynedd, will be the first organisation to benefit from the North Wales Clean Energy Fund.

Having remained closed for three years, the recently restored and reopened pub was bought through a community share offer. Since reopening it has quickly become a popular local hub and an important meeting place for residents and visitors.

Keen to build on its ambition of becoming more sustainable and environmentally responsible, Menter Tŷ'n Llan applied for support through Ambition North Wales' Clean Energy Fund voluntary sector programme, delivered by the WCVA. The grant has supported the installation of a ground source heat pump, ground-mounted solar photovoltaic panels, and EV charging points.

Wyn Roberts, Chair of Menter Tŷ'n Llan, said:

“Sustainability is at the heart of our initiative, and we are delighted to have secured this support. The funding will help reduce our energy costs and cut carbon emissions, and has provided EV charging facilities. We are grateful to Ambition North Wales and WCVA for their support. This investment will also strengthen Tŷ'n Llan as a viable community-owned hub, as we reinvest savings into jobs, volunteering, and activities that bring people together.”

Ambition North Wales launched the £24.6 million Clean Energy Fund, a North Wales Growth Deal project – funded by both Welsh and UK governments – in 2025 to support businesses and voluntary organisations develop local clean energy initiatives.

The overall fund, which will run over a five-year period initially, consists of two key sub-funds for organisations based in North Wales. The voluntary sector sub-fund, led by WCVA, is designed for charities, social enterprises, and community-led projects, while a private sector sub-fund for businesses is delivered by UMi.

It is expected to help deliver £100 million of investment across the region and reduce carbon emissions by up to 125,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Cllr Gary Pritchard, Ambition North Wales Lead Member for Low Carbon Energy and Leader of Ynys Môn Council, added:

“It's fantastic to see the fund already making a difference to communities across North Wales. By investing in clean energy and decarbonisation projects, organisations can lower costs, improve efficiency and bring new opportunities, while helping us build a greener future for the region.”

Gwenith Elias, Clean Energy Investment Manager, WCVA, said:

“Through Social Investment Cymru at WCVA we have been pleased to fund Ty'n Llan since its purchase, so it's a real pleasure to be able to help them on this next stage in their development. The economic as well as environmental benefits this scheme brings are significant and very much in line with our planet-friendly approach to financing voluntary sector organisations in Wales. We look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength.”

WCVA is working in partnership with Community Energy Wales to deliver the £5 million voluntary sector sub-fund of the North Wales Clean Energy Fund.