North Wales Communications Company Makes Important Acquisition

Challenger Business Communications, award-winning business communications company, has acquired 100% equity in Synergy Business Consultants, a business mobile supplier.

The official announcement was made at Challenger headquarters in Deeside in the first week of September. The move to acquire Synergy Business Consultants started in late 2020 and took several months of intense negotiations. The deal was signed on 7th September 2021.

“Our desire to acquire Synergy was driven by the fact that after meeting the Directors and understanding the way they worked, we realised our two companies had a very similar outlook on how to do business and keep customers satisfied with the service they are provided with.” said Jeff Eamens, Managing Director of Challenger. “Like Challenger, Synergy always put the customers’ needs first and tailor the service offered to meet the niche requirements of each customer.”

The acquisition of Synergy fits into Challenger’s plan to double the size of the business within the next 5 years. By purchasing Synergy, Challenger increase their customer base and potential reach. Synergy will continue to trade as normal for the immediate future, and their base will be overseen by a Senior Account Manager at Challenger.

“This is a well-managed and stable customer base the like of which we seldom see in this industry. I could not be more pleased at this acquisition.” said Jeff Eamens, MD.

About Challenger Business Communications

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Challenger Business Communications is an award-winning business communications company who provide a range of services including mobile phone communications, vehicle tracking, voice telephony, and other data products. Key to Challenger’s future plans is its sustainability drive which so far has included replacing all fleet cars with Teslas, and installing solar panels on the roof of their Deeside headquarters.