North Wales Civil Engineering Firm Wins £32m Transport Contract

One of the UK’s leading civil engineering contractors has secured a contract to deliver a £32m highways scheme.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has been appointed by Cambridgeshire County Council on the King’s Dyke level crossing closure project.

The Ruthin-based family firm won the tendering process for the much-needed scheme, scheduled to complete in spring 2022, scoring highest in both quality and price assessments.

Work will include constructing a new road and bridge over the Ely to Peterborough railway line crossing at King’s Dyke on the A605 near Whittlesey. The level crossing will subsequently be removed as part of the programme.

Jones Bros contracts director Geraint Thomas said:

“We’re thrilled to have been appointed to deliver this scheme. “We are aware how important this is to the area and we are looking forward to starting work on site in due course. “As with all Jones Bros projects, we will be aiming to boost the local economy during construction, with opportunities for local suppliers as well as recruitment of apprentices and experienced operators.”

Jones Bros has ensured COVID-19 measures are in place including site specific COVID-19 risk assessments, social distancing and suitable hygiene and welfare facilities.

The civil engineering firm was appointed following a re-tender process by the council.

Cambridgeshire County Council leader, Cllr Steve Count, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Jones Bros to this vitally important project for the area. “I’m pleased the bold decision to re-tender the design and build contract was taken and it has clearly paid off, almost £10 million has been saved, compared to if we had awarded the previous contract in August last year. “Obviously, we will now need to work with Jones Bros and consider the impact COVID-19 might have on the situation but we are still aiming to start on site by the end of the year, as promised.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros’ leadership team consists of members of the second and third generations of the founding family. It employs more than 400 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced more than 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.