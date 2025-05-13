North Wales CCTV Company Celebrates 25-Year Milestone with Plans for Expansion

A CCTV company recorded a landmark anniversary with new clients, a surge in turnover and plans for further growth nationwide.

Based in Mochdre, Active CCTV was founded in 2000 by Adrian Standerwick, who admits at the time he “couldn't even wire a plug”.

Now the business is fitting state-of-the-art security systems for some of the country's leading names, from McDonald's, Montgomery Water, and Brother, to PetPlace, Henllan Bakery, Bourne Leisure, and Culina Group.

It has been a challenging year for Adrian, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for bowel cancer. His battle with the condition follows the tragic and sudden death of 25 year-old son Sam in 2016.

However, his inspirational spirit and dedication to customers have kept him at the forefront of the industry, where he remains a respected figure, supporting other local firms and employing a team of skilled engineers.

“It has been a tough time, but I have an amazing family and my son Matt, who leads on the installation side of the business, has been incredible in stepping up to help me,” said Adrian. “As has Andy, who has been with the company for nearly two years and taken over a lot of the day to day running of the company, which has been a huge help in taking the pressure off and allowing me to focus on fighting this disease and the time to rest and recover. “I am a positive person and focused on getting better, I can no longer live to work 24/7, but at the same time we are busier than ever which is fantastic.”

He added:

“We have grown 400% over the last four years and that trend looks set to continue given some of the major contracts we've signed with big players, notably in retail and self-storage, which is our biggest market. “This has been recognised by the local Chamber of Commerce, where we were a finalist in the 2024 Business Growth Award, another incredible achievement considering the amount and quality of other businesses in our area.”

Diversification has been key to expansion, though Adrian says it was more “by chance than design”.

“Self-storage is now about 60% of our workload, with clients from the top of Scotland to the bottom of England and all over, so we have become a big player in that sector,” he said. “Complex installations have always been our forte, that has raised our profile and as we have a tight-knit team with talent and experience we can do major projects while keeping costs low and quality high, a major USP for us.”

Reflecting on 25 years, Adrian revealed Active CCTV was the first company in North Wales to launch PC-based systems.

He was told the “new-fangled technology” would never catch on and was more than happy to prove people wrong, managing to stay ahead of the curve ever since.