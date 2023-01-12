North Wales Businesses: Learn About Recruitment, Retention and Upskilling your Workforce

Business News Wales spoke to David Roberts, Chair of the Regional Skills Partnership in North Wales, about the new event Empowering North Wales: Skills for the Future. The event will provide businesses with a one-stop shop on support and guidance in recruiting, retraining and upskilling their staff.

Businesses, small or large, who attend the event should expect to gain a greater understanding on the available skills and employment opportunities within North Wales. Many businesses aren’t aware of the number of opportunities available in North Wales, or don’t know how to start with the process. This event will help bridge the gap and allow businesses to speak directly to those who can help. As well as networking opportunities, the event will include speakers and panel discussions from businesses or individuals who have benefited from a training programme or upskilling, who will be sharing their experience with the attendees. It’s set to be an exciting event for businesses in the region.

Event details:

27th of January – Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Starts 9am, ends 12:30pm.

Businesses must register at Empowering North Wales: Skills for the Future Tickets, Fri 27 Jan 2023 at 09:00 | Eventbrite