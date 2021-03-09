North Wales Businesses Help Raise £100,000 for Tŷ Gobaith

Companies across North Wales are making a real difference in their community, helping to raise more than £100,000 by pledging to become the first ever Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices Business Champions.

Introduced by the charity at the end of 2020 firms can become a Business Champion by generously pledging a donation, which will go towards supporting seriously ill children and their families across North Wales.

The pandemic has had a huge effect on the finances of the charity, with traditional fundraising events having to be cancelled and shops being closed.

The financial pressures of the last year has meant the charity faces a £1.25 million shortfall in income to date, while there are additional requirements for things like PPE and increased staffing levels, and so the Business Champion initiative was born.

The first cohort of Business Champions from across North Wales, Shropshire, Cheshire and Powys have pledged to directly helping to fund some of the PPE costs for the hospices, with a £100,000 being raised so far.

Cat Dowdeswell, fundraiser for the Business Champion incentive, said:

“The hospices need 12 specialist masks and 12 gowns in any one 24-hour period for every child being cared for. This equates to a cost of £78 for each child, per day. “We invited businesses in North Wales to become a Champion by initially donating £780 which could cover the cost of 10 days PPE for one child's stay. “The response has been overwhelming, with a good number of business donating more than the £780, we are extremely grateful to all those businesses that have got on board supported us in this way, it really is making a difference.”

Amongst those to become Business Champions is the North Wales Business Club.

Mel Herman, Vice Chairman of the club, said:

“There are an estimated 640 children in North Wales with life limiting conditions and the North Wales Business Club wanted to help those in most need. “Ty Gobaith, the only children’s hospice in North Wales, and the pandemic has resulted in a loss to date of more than £1.25 million which means they have become much more reliant upon donations to help continue their wonderful work. “The North Wales Business Club are delighted to have been able to support them during these difficult times and honoured to be made Business Champions.”

Mark Watkin Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Watkin Property Ventures Limited, said:

“Watkin Property Ventures are delighted to become a Business Champion. “The charity provides an incredible service to children, young adults and their wider families in the most difficult of circumstances and we are so pleased that the company and our staff are able to assist this worthwhile cause and support our local community.”

Warren Hadlow, Senior Partner at Hadlow Edwards Wealth Management, said:

“For Hadlow Edwards, supporting the local community and staying close to our roots is an important part in our staff and wider business's personality. “Hope House Children’s Hospices is a fantastic charity that supports our local community for those in need, therefore we take great pride in ensuring we can help them to do so.”

Every year Business Champions will make a pledge towards a specific need for the charity, and know that every pound they donate will go towards making sure the hospices can continue to support those that need them the most.

If you or your business is interested in becoming a Business Champion and making a real difference in your community, then please visit hopehouse.org.uk/businesschampion