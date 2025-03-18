North Wales Business Eyes Growth With Launch of Professional Hair Product Line

A distributor of professional haircare products is launching a line of next generation smoothing products to create extra income streams for salons and stylists.

The line of 13 products is being marketed under the name Brazilian Nano. Its launch to the UK market was possible after BluSky Brands, a family-run distributor based in Corwen, received a £25,000 loan from BCRS Business Loans, one of the fund managers for the £130 million Investment Fund for Wales. The fund was launched by the British Business Bank in late 2023.

The finance has been used to support product and marketing costs.

Tony Cripps, founder and managing director of BluSky Brands, who has been involved in the hair industry for more than 40 years, said:

“I have vast experience in the industry and quickly realised that this line of products is truly innovative, so when I had the opportunity to bring them initially into the UK, and then Europe, I knew I needed to explore all avenues before someone else did.”

It was then that Tony was introduced to BCRS Business Loans through accountancy firm Haines Watts.

He continued:

“I knew that these products presented a huge opportunity for business growth, but with a large initial outlay to buy stock and invest in marketing, I was concerned about the impact on cashflow. When Haines Watts recommended I speak to James at BCRS I didn’t delay. “James was fantastic. He quickly understood the business and the opportunities the products presented to our growth plans, and the speed and efficiency in which the finance was agreed was second to none.”

The funding has enabled BluSky Brands to officially launch the Brazilian Nano line to the UK and, with a positive uptake amongst the hairdressing industry, Tony is feeling positive about the future.

He said:

“We know that this line will really help people with frizzy and unruly hair – it really does make a lasting impact. This is next generation technology, and is unlike many existing smoothing products on the market. “I am hugely excited to bring this line to the UK and after our launch we have had an amazing response from salons and stylists nationwide. With such positive initial results and feedback, it will only be a matter of time before we expand distribution into Europe. “The support of James and BCRS has enabled us to really do great things with the line. It’s enabled us to launch an innovative product, and more importantly, under a brand that we have control of. “The finance has enhanced the value of the BluSky Brands business and will hopefully allow us to open many more doors for continued growth.”

James Pittendreigh, Business Development Manager at BCRS Business Loans, said:

“Tony and the team at BluSky Brands have considerable experience in the hair industry, and truly understand the importance of selling products that work to salons and stylists. The potential for this range of products is vast and we are pleased to be able to support them on their growth journey. “BCRS are a story-based lender, and we are committed to support small businesses to achieve growth. Our mission is to make a positive social and economic impact, and we are delighted that BluSky Brands is looking at further expansion which will create additional jobs. We look forward to following their journey and wish them the best of luck.”

Bethan Bannister, Senior Investment Manager, Nations and Regions Investment Funds at the British Business Bank, said:

“The £130 million Investment Fund for Wales was established to support ambitious, forward-thinking Welsh businesses as they look to scale and grow. The team at BluSky Brands has recognised a gap in the haircare market, and the potential it presents, and we are pleased to provide the financial backing for their business strategy.”

The British Business Bank backed Investment Fund for Wales operates across the whole of Wales and includes a range of finance options with loans from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investments up to £5 million to help small and medium-sized businesses start up, scale up or stay ahead. BCRS Business Loans is managing the smaller loans part of the fund (£25,000 to £100,000). FW Capital is responsible for larger loans (£100,000 to £2 million) and Foresight manages equity deals (up to £5 million).

The Investment Fund for Wales helps to increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance by providing options to smaller businesses that might otherwise not receive investment. Funding is designed to help businesses with activities including expansion, product or service innovation, new processes, skills development, and capital equipment.