North Wales Business Exhibition Makes Welcome Return after Pandemic Delays

The much-anticipated return of North Wales Business Exhibition will unite industries and lay the foundations for a sustainable economy.

Coleg Cambria Deeside plays host to the event on Wednesday October 27 from 8am-2pm.

Organised by Deeside Business Forum (DBF), the focus is on bringing the private and public sectors together to capitalise on talent and skills in the region, to strengthen relations and build back from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 90% of exhibition space has already been taken by companies including Airbus, Toyota, DRB, HYNET, Cambria for Business, and Hanson Cement; Chester, Cardiff, Bangor and Wrexham Glyndwr universities will be among those appearing in a cutting-edge Innovation Zone.

DBF chairman Askar Sheibani says the theme of the day – Business for the New Reality/Innovation – will provide organisations of all sizes with guidance and advice, as well as networking opportunities.

“I am delighted we are able to hold the exhibition after such a tough time for all industries,” he added. “While we are still cautious there is a lot of room for optimism and this is the time to show confidence, to come together for the economy of north east Wales and surrounding areas. “We will have companies of all sizes in attendance, and there is so much we can do for each other, from research and development to the supply chain; there is a lot of business to be done, a lot of reasons to feel positive, so I’m really looking forward to this event and hope to see a great response on the day.”

The programme begins with a Mersey Dee Alliance (MDA) business breakfast before a presentation by Lord Barry Jones, President of the DBF and MDA, and various industry speakers.

Forums will take place across the venue on topics such as finance, net zero, international and skills.

Coleg Cambria’s Chief Executive Yana Williams says the college will be pivotal in supporting hard-hit arenas in the years ahead.

“Cambria works closely with industry to forge partnerships in education, business and other areas, so we are privileged to once again be hosting the exhibition and hope it will be of value to those who come along on the day,” she said. “There will be representatives from some of the country’s leading anchor companies, as well as educators and different organisations across the region and beyond. “This is an event not to be missed for any enterprise wanting to take the next steps after a challenging period, and to share best practice – we hope to see you there.”

For more information, to exhibit and register for the event, visit: www.deesidebusinessforum.co.uk and www.eventbrite.com/e/dbf-north-wales-business-exhibition-nwbe21-tickets-157071927363

Follow the hashtag #NWBE21 on social media and @DBF_Forum and @colegcambria for more.