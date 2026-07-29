North Wales Business Celebrates Double National Awards Shortlisting

Expert supply partner Middledale Foods has been shortlisted in two business awards, recognising the North Wales-headquartered business' sustained growth, technical expertise and long-term commitment to partnership.

The Chirk-headquartered business has been shortlisted in the Blick Rothenberg Mid-Market Growth Business of the Year category at the 2026 Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards.

Further national recognition sees Middledale Foods shortlisted in the £25 million – £50 million category of the 2026 Growing Business Awards, one of the UK's longest-running awards programmes celebrating the country's most dynamic and ambitious businesses.

Both awards celebrate organisations demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and commercial success, with shortlisted businesses now invited to present before independent judging panels ahead of the winners being announced at ceremonies in London in November.

The recognition comes as Middledale Foods celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of supporting food manufacturers across the UK with specialist ingredient solutions, technical expertise, and trusted partnerships.

Managing Director, Sarah Summers, said:

“To be recognised by two of the UK's most respected business awards in the year we celebrate our 30th anniversary is a tremendous honour and something we are incredibly proud of. “These shortlists are a reflection of the dedication, expertise, and passion of our fantastic team, together with the trust and support of our valued customers, manufacturing partners, and suppliers. We'd like to thank every one of them for the role they've played in our journey and this recognition. “We are proud to have reached this stage of both awards and now look forward to presenting to the judging panels alongside fellow outstanding businesses from across the UK.”

The Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards celebrate the very best of British business, recognising organisations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and commercial success across a broad range of sectors.

Now in their 29th year, the Growing Business Awards continue to recognise the UK's most dynamic and high-performing businesses, celebrating excellence in entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Middledale Foods' customers and manufacturing partners include some of the UK's best-known and fastest-growing food brands, including Yeo Valley, Baxter's and Arla Foods.