North Wales Brewery Takes Welsh Beer Crown

Conwy Brewery has taken two titles at CAMRA's Champion Bottled Beer of Wales, winning both gold and bronze in the 4.4% and Above category.

The brewery, based in Llysfaen, produces more than 1 million pints each year, including a core range of 11 traditionally casked and bottled ales, as well as kegged and canned lagers and ales.

Telford Porter (5.6%), a ruby black, smooth porter by Conwy Brewery was crowned CAMRA's winner after fighting off competition from beers across Wales.

Silver place went to Hefeweizen (5.2%) by Geipel Brewing, Denbighshire.

Conwy Brewing also won bronze for their nutty, sessionable Rampart Brown Ale (4.8%).

Telford Porter now has the chance to fight for the overall title of Champion Bottled Beer of Britain, where the very best bottled beers from around the UK will face off against each other.

Judges described Telford Porter as a “ruby black, smooth porter with enticing aromas of coffee, chocolate and raisins. The flavour was well balanced with roasty notes, damsons, dark cherries and treacle. The aftertaste was dry with a roasty bitter character. A very drinkable porter”.

Conwy Brewery Head Brewer, Kane Upton, said: