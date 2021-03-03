North Wales Architects Plant Seeds for Further Growth

A firm of North Wales architects has designed a plan for growth in 2021, unveiling a new environmental pledge to celebrate a 93 per cent success rate for planning approvals.

Base Architecture will plant a tree for every new project it is appointed to as part of its overarching commitment to sustainability after signing up to The World Land Trust.

The tree planting project is part of the firm’s new Base Cares campaign that brings together its ethical and social policies under one umbrella. Base – which stands for Building Adaptable Sustainable Environments – supports a range of measures that aim to benefit its clients, team and the communities where it works.

The Conwy practice, which has also has offices in Chester and Shrewsbury, aims to have a positive impact on the wider world with green initiatives like cycling to work, recycling, remote working and providing free architectural advice to local charities.

Base Cares underpins the wider growth strategy for the company, which has seen a hike in new enquiries for its commercial and residential projects nationally thanks to a success rate for planning approvals that is significantly above UK average.*

Managing Director Harry Reece said Base Cares was prompted by the firm’s desire to reduce its footprint on the planet as it grows.

“Sustainability is a key feature of the buildings we design, both in looks, the way they are built and their response to the environment so it’s only right that the way we do business echoes that. Planting a tree is something practical we can do but we also aim to make a difference in the everyday actions we take. “This is something that will give our business roots as we grow and that all our team are committed to. Base Cares is a thread weaved into every aspect of what we do and, along with our impressive rate of planning approvals, will give people confidence that we are a good organisation to work with.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Base has experienced high demand for its services across both sectors which is a positive sign for the future, said Harry.