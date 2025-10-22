North Wales Agency Wins Property Awards

A North Wales estate and lettings agent is celebrating winning six awards at an industry event.

Cavendish, which has offices in Ruthin, Mold and Chester, scooped the ESTAS awards, which celebrate the best for customer service across the UK.

The event, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, saw Cavendish win:

GOLD – Wales, Best Letting Agent (Tenants)

SILVER – North West (South), Letting Agent (Tenants)

BRONZE – Wales, Letting Agent (Landlords)

Wales, Best Local Letting Agent by Region

Flintshire, Best Letting Agent by County (Landlords and Tenants)

Cheshire, Best Letting Agent by County (Tenants)

David Adams, Managing Director of Cavendish, said:

“The ESTAS are one of the most respected accolades in our industry, judged purely on real customer feedback. That makes this achievement even more special. “Each award is a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service, honest advice, and genuine care to our clients across Chester, Mold, Ruthin and North Wales.”

Property TV star Phil Spencer, presenter of Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location, who has hosted the ESTAS every year since their inception in 2004, announced the winners in front of an audience of 1,100 of the UK’s top property professionals.

Spencer said:

“These awards aren’t about quantity, they’re about quality. “Every single finalist here today has been reviewed and rated by the people who really matter, their clients. That’s what makes an ESTAS trophy a true mark of trust.”

Cavendish was established in 1993 by Julian Adams, the firm’s Chairman, and his then business partner Robert Ikin.

The firm now employs over 30 people across the two sides of the business including around 650 properties under management and over 450 homes for sale across the three offices in Ruthin, Mold and Chester.

David added:

“This success would not have been possible without the support of our amazing clients and the trust they have placed in us, and the dedicated Cavendish team whose hard work and passion for property continues to set the standard.”