North Wales Accountancy Practice Opens New HQ and Plans for Expansion in 2023

A Prominent accountancy firm opened new offices and is planning for expansion in 2023.

CDC Accounting has relocated to Wrexham Technology Park and managing director Chris Cheeney is now looking to take on more staff to help grow the business further.

Winner of the People’s Choice category at the prestigious Xero Awards for going above and beyond during the pandemic, they emerged in a “positive place” with customers across a wide range of industries.

“I’m originally from Wrexham so to be able to open an office in the city is a thrill for me and the team here,” said Chris, who lives in Llangollen with wife Sara and their two children. “We have an established client base in this region and nationwide and want to assist more people in not only surviving the recession but thriving and building for the future. “Times are hard, they’ve been incredibly difficult in past years, but we are well placed to help organisations plan ahead and overcome any challenges they may have.”

Previously based in Llangollen and Ellesmere Port, CDC Accounting represents big names in multiple sectors, notably hair and beauty and construction, and currently employs eight people via its Wrexham headquarters.

Approaching 20 years in the sector and 10 years since he launched his own company, Chris is proud of how they have risen to become one of the most respected and trustworthy firms in the finance arena.

He himself was praised by clients nationwide for his proactive approach when Covid-19 hit the UK, hosting free online guidance and advice sessions with special guests, and offering one-to-one support via live presentations and workshops.

The 39 year-old is happy to have inspired others and is determined to continue building both their reputation and customer base over the coming years.

“We are looking to take on an apprentice and another accountant, with plans to grow further next year, and a new website is due to be unveiled soon,” he said. “I’m so happy to be back here in Wrexham as there are so many innovative businesses in this area and the city itself is in a great place, there’s a real wave of goodwill behind it.”

Chris added: “CDC Accounting has always done things a little differently in supporting clients while being predictable, reliable, and getting positive results with a very simple, but effective system.

“We know who and what is a good fit for us as a business and want to keep helping people reach the next level. That’s what we do best, it’s not just facts and figures, it’s the process. “We have lots lined up for 2023 including events and other exciting projects, so it’s a matter of watching this space – there is so much happening and no better place to be.”

For more information on CDC Accounting, visit the website www.cdcaccounting.com or follow @CDCAccountingLtd on Facebook.