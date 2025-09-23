North Wales Accountancy Firm Expands with New Office and Recruits

A North Wales accountancy practice is opening offices and welcoming new recruits.

Salisbury's Chartered Accountants has added Llangefni to its list of sites, joining existing offices in St Asaph, Ruthin, Beaumaris, Tywyn, and Menai Bridge.

The new base aims to strengthen its presence in Anglesey and provide a platform for supporting clients and communities across north west Wales.

Six new staff have joined the practice, taking the workforce to 47. Among them are trainee accountants Elliott Coles and Maggie Hopwood in Llangefni, trainee accountants Charlie Austin and Celyn Hughes in St Asaph, management accountant Edward Lavery, and payroll trainee Tom Pape.

Meanwhile, existing employees Hannah Addison, Eiry Owen and Toni Warren have joined the senior leadership team.

Director Aled Roberts said these moves reflect an ongoing period of significant expansion.

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve seen almost a 50% increase in our workforce, which is a fantastic achievement,” he said. “There’s more to come, with plans to take on new staff in 2026, but for now it’s about giving our team time to settle and thrive within what is already a phenomenal group here in North Wales.”

The leadership team has also been strengthened with the appointment of Caryl Rees to the Board of Directors, joining Aled, Jeremy Salisbury, and Jason Matischok, with responsibility for the company’s bases on Anglesey.

“Caryl has worked tirelessly over the years and is a huge asset to the business,” said Jason.

“Her appointment was a natural next step and key to our long-term success. We’re excited to have her by our side as we deliver our strategy and continue to grow.”

Jeremy added: