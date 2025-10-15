North Wales Accountancy Firm Announces Acquisition in their 100th Year

North Wales accountancy firm Williams Denton has announced a planned acquisition of Hawley and Company.

The established accountancy practice is based in Trinity Square, Llandudno. The deal is set to complete on 31 October 2025.

Established in 1926 and now in their 100th year, Williams Denton continues its long-standing growth strategy, combining steady organic development with selective acquisitions that add value for clients and strengthen its regional presence. The firm said that Hawley and Company has built a strong reputation over many years, and its client base and team will be a welcome addition to the Williams Denton family.

Geoff Hawley, owner of Hawley and Company, said:

“After many successful years running Hawley and Company, I’m confident that our clients and team are in safe hands with Williams Denton. Their values, reputation, and approach align closely with ours, and I look forward to supporting the transition over the next year.”

Following the transfer, members of the Hawley and Company team will join Williams Denton at their Llandudno office. Geoff Hawley will also stay on in a consultancy role for 12 months to help ensure continuity and support the handover of client relationships.

Martin Barrett, Director at Williams Denton, said:

“This is a positive and natural step for both firms. We’ve always believed in delivering excellent, personal service, and by bringing together the experience and relationships of both teams, we’re in a stronger position than ever to support our clients and community.”