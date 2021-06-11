North East Wales Charities Bolstered Through Manufacturer Donation

Two charities providing vital services to the people of north east Wales are set to benefit from a Flintshire manufacturer’s charitable donations.

North East Wales Mind and the Nightingale House Hospice are to each receive a £1,000 contribution from Synthite, a Mold-based chemical manufacturer.

Synthite was awarded £2,000 by parent company Tennants Consolidated Ltd to pledge towards the efforts of local charities.

The offering marks the second straight year Synthite has provided funds to both charities, with their relationship with Nightingale House now stretching to a fourth consecutive year.

North East Wales Mind provides information, counselling, talking therapies, and social activities to those in the Wrexham and Flintshire areas to help people recover from mental health problems and stay emotionally healthy.

Hayley Fisher, North East Wales Mind Business Development and Fundraising Lead, said:

“Donations like this really do make a difference for us as a charity. “Since the pandemic started we have been providing telephone check-in calls for those who are isolated and lonely. We had to close our face-to-face services at our wellbeing centres in Mold, Flint, and Wrexham, so the phone service gave those isolated and struggling with their mental health a chance to have a normal conversation and a listening ear. “The service has been so successful that we want to continue it, even after we are able to open up our premises again. Synthite’s donation means we can reach even more people and keep the service going for longer.”

Wrexham-based Nightingale House Hospice provides specialist palliative care services for those who are living with a life-limiting illness and their families.

Samantha Amis, community and events fundraiser at Nightingale House, said:

“We would like to thank Synthite for their continued support of Nightingale House Hospice and the thoughtfulness and kindness shown to help support those in our care. “The donation will be used to help fund additional music therapy sessions for patients at Nightingale House as we look to expand the service this year to provide more support to our patients. “Music therapy is incredibly beneficial to our patients as it can help connect them with their loved ones and can also help individuals say the un-sayable by allowing a message to be shared that may otherwise be too difficult to say.”

Sarah Jones, assistant accountant at Synthite, said:

“In what has been a difficult year for many, the work North East Wales Mind does helping provide vital mental health support and wellbeing across the region has become more important than ever, so continuing our support of their fantastic work was a simple choice. “We are also grateful to be helping support Nightingale House and the outstanding work they do for another year with this donation as they continue to go above and beyond for patients in their care. “Both charities provide services which should be commended by everyone and I strongly recommend any businesses or individuals looking to back a positive cause to look into these organisations.”

Synthite has operated from Alyn Works on Denbigh Road in Mold since the 1950s and employs 120 people.