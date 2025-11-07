North and Mid Wales Businesses Invited to Explore the Power of Partnership at Joint Bidding Roadshow

North and Mid Wales suppliers have a chance to discover how collaboration can unlock higher value business opportunities at the Business Wales Joint Bidding Roadshow.

Free in-person events will take place in Wrexham, Llandudno, and Newtown this November, offering practical insights, real-world case studies, and networking opportunities with local businesses.

Event Details:

12th November 10:00 – 13:00 – Hotel Wrexham, Wrexham

13th November 10:00 – 13:00 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno

14th November 12:30 – 15:00 – Hafan Yr Afon, Newtown

Whether you aim to grow through collaboration or forge new partnerships, these sessions provide practical guidance for developing joint bids that align with modern procurement priorities, deliver social impact, and expand your business opportunities.

What you’ll gain:

Practical guidance: Learn the eight-step proven successful joint bidding strategy from the experts.

Real-world case studies: Explore insights from previous successful collaborative projects.

Market insight: Discover current and upcoming contract opportunities that could take your business to the next level.

Networking that works: Meet likeminded local suppliers and potential partners.

Collaborating allows businesses to combine skills, share risks, strengthen proposals, and access contracts that might otherwise be out of reach, building a more resilient supply chain across North and Mid Wales.

Refreshments will be provided. Whether you work in cleaning, construction, catering, IT, electrical or plumbing services, food supply, care, or any other vital part of the foundational economy, this event is for you.

Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today and discover the power of partnership with Business Wales.

Register for free today to take your business to the next level through collaboration:

https://wales.business-events.org.uk/en/events/the-power-of-partnership-a-joint-bidding-roadshow-for-welsh-suppliers/