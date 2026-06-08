Non-Profits Urged to Apply for €1m Annual ISPO Impact Fund

The ISPO Impact Foundation has launched a global call for urgent grant applications, opening a 30-day window that closes on June 30, 2026.

Backed by an annual €1 million commitment from ISPO, the world's leading sports and outdoor trade fair, this newly established foundation channels funding directly to non-profit organisations. The fund is designed to harness the power of outdoor recreation and sport as a force for a healthier planet and more active, inclusive communities.

Applications are open to charities worldwide, with all submissions due before the June 30th deadline. By backing innovative projects and building partnerships across the sector, the foundation aims to catalyse systemic change, protecting and restoring the natural environments we all depend on while inspiring wider participation for generations to come.

Funding is specifically targeted at two critical areas: Regeneration, which focuses on initiatives that protect and restore the planet's vital natural environments, and Participation, which backs projects that get people physically active and build stronger, more inclusive communities. Financial support is structured across four distinct levels to meet organisations where they are, offering grants from €2,000 for grassroots groups up to €100,000 for large-scale initiatives with the potential for lasting change.

To best prepare organisations a live, one-hour online information session will be held on Wednesday, 10th June at 13:00 BST / 14:00. The webinar is designed to help non-profits and charities understand exactly what the foundation is looking for in a project proposal, and allows time for a Q&A regarding specific idea. Register for the webinar.