Non-Profit Finance Provider Renews Partnership with Rygbi Gogledd Cymru

BCRS Business Loans has announced the renewal of its partnership with RGC (Rygbi Gogledd Cymru) for a second consecutive year, further strengthening its commitment to supporting community sport and local talent across North Wales.

As part of the continued partnership, the non-profit finance provider is also throwing its weight behind 20-year-old Caio Parry, one of RGC’s most promising young players. The dynamic back, from Caernarfon, has been making waves in Super Rygbi Cymru with his pace, creativity, and determination on the field.

Stephen Deakin, BCRS Business Loans Chief Executive, said:

“We’re thrilled to be extending our partnership with RGC for another year. The club represents everything we value at BCRS — community, ambition, and local pride and supporting Caio is a perfect reflection of our mission to nurture potential and back the next generation, whether in business or sport.”

Caio Parry, who came through the RGC academy and has impressed since breaking into the senior squad, said he’s grateful for the support from BCRS:

“It’s a huge honour to be sponsored by BCRS Business Loans. Their support means a lot — not just to me personally but to the whole team. It’s great to see a company investing in North Wales rugby and helping players like me keep developing and chasing our goals.”

A former Coleg Llandrillo student, Caio played for Caernarfon RFC from the age of five and went on to be selected for RGC West at U15 level. He secured a senior academy contract at 17 and, earlier this year, made his GB Sevens debut in Croatia at the Rugby European Championship Series.

Alun Pritchard, General Manager for the North Wales Development Region and RGC, said:

“Having BCRS continue their support for a second year shows real belief in our programme and our players. “We’re delighted that they’re continuing to support us for another season, and in backing young talents like Caio, they’re helping us build a stronger future for rugby in North Wales.”

Through this partnership, BCRS Business Loans’ branding will continue to feature across RGC matchdays, community events, and digital platforms — highlighting the company’s deep connection with the North Wales community and its ongoing investment in local success stories.

RGC, the regional representative side for the North Wales Rugby Development Region, operates an established player development pathway that has produced talents such as Sam Wainwright and Sean Lonsdale. The programme continues to provide opportunities for emerging players aiming to reach the national team and professional game.

James Pittendreigh, North Wales Business Development Manager at BCRS Business Loans, added:

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with RGC into a second year. Like RGC, we’re passionate about helping talent flourish — whether that’s on the rugby pitch or in the business community. “By working together, we aim to make a positive impact across North Wales.”

In Wales, BCRS Business Loans is the fund manager for the Smaller Loans Fund (£25,000 to £100,000) of the Investment Fund for Wales, launched by the British Business Bank in late 2023. The Investment Fund operates across the whole of Wales and offers a range of finance options — with loans from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investments up to £5 million — to help small and medium-sized businesses start up, scale up, or stay ahead.

Additionally, BCRS Business Loans is a delivery partner for the £62 million Community Investment Enterprise Fund (CIEF). With backing from mainstream lender Lloyds Bank, BCRS supports the delivery of this fund by providing secure loans between £25,000 and £250,000 to enable business growth and recovery plans.

Having worked with SMEs unable to access finance from traditional sources in the West Midlands since 2002, BCRS Business Loans has expanded into Wales to help smaller businesses there prosper and thrive under the fund, which was officially launched in Cardiff in November 2023.

Since BCRS was founded as a community development financial institution in 2002, it has provided loans worth more than £100 million to businesses across the West Midlands and Wales. A social impact report for the last financial year showed BCRS lent £9.9m to 124 businesses, safeguarding 889 jobs and creating 317 roles, adding £51.2m in value to the economy of the West Midlands, surrounding regions and Wales.