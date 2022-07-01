Non-intensive ‘Welsh Way’ of Farming Could Offer Solutions to Food Security Challenges

Securing the future of non-intensive sustainable agriculture in the UK is a key part of the answer to current debates in food policy, farmers in Wales have said.

With the UK Government’s response to the National Food Strategy for England published recently, Welsh farming representatives have argued that sustainably-farmed red meat such as Welsh Lamb – over half of which is sold over the border to English consumers – offers solutions to the problems currently affecting the food system.

The Government’s white paper highlights the importance of food security and sustainability, as well as the need to respond to current cost of living pressures and rising food prices. Farmers in Wales say that sustainably and ethically produced Welsh red meat can be part of a future food system which meets these challenges.

Gwyn Howells, Chief Executive at Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) said: