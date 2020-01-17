Nominations Open for Wales’ Wonder Women

The people of Wales are being asked to champion the nation’s inspirational women as Chwarae Teg opens nominations for its Womenspire 2020 awards.

The gender equality charity runs the celebration to recognise and highlight the achievements and contributions of remarkable women from all walks of life.

Now in its fifth year, Womenspire 2020, will take place at St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff on Thursday 18th June and see women awarded in the following categories:

Community Champion

Woman in Sport

Rising Star

Learner

Entrepreneur

Leader

People’s Choice

Woman in STEM

Board Member

Womenspire Champion

There will also be two categories for organisations and businesses who are committed to gender equality and provide the support required for women to achieve and prosper:

Diversity Champion

FairPlay Employer©To make a Womenspire 2020 award nomination or for more information go to

www.chwaraeteg.com/womenspire. The closing date is Monday 9th March 2020.

Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg said:

“Womenspire is an awards ceremony like no other that celebrates and showcases the talents, passions and achievements of women in Wales, and aims to inspire future generations. “We want to hear about as many special women from across the nation as possible, who have made a real difference to their own lives and the lives of others. I’m urging people from every corner of Wales, who know an inspirational woman, or a business which goes above and beyond, to get nominating. All the details are on our website including the nomination form which is very easy to complete!”

Julie Thomas, who lost her sight ten years ago but has since become part of the National Welsh Elite fully sighted finals bowls squad and received a Commonwealth Games medal, won the Woman in Sport category and became overall Womenspire Champion in 2019.

She said:

“It was a real honour to be recognised at Womenspire as there were so many inspirational women with amazing stories. I hope the sense of pride and delight I felt encourages the public to nominate deserving and valuable women. A truly fantastic experience.”

Abi Carter, won the 2019 Board Member award as co-chair on the Welsh regional board of the charity Remembering Srebrenica.

She said:

“I felt privileged to be part of Womenspire 2019 and to have my work recognised through such a fantastic event. It has boosted my efforts around raising awareness of the genocide and has further motivated my ambition of working in equality and human rights roles.”

Zoe Thomas, Editor, English Language Programmes, ITV Cymru Wales said: