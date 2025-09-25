Nominations Open for Cardiff Volunteer Awards 2025

Nominations are now open for the Cardiff Volunteer Awards 2025, recognising individuals and groups making a difference in local communities.

Organised by C3SC, the awards celebrate the contribution of volunteers across Cardiff and provide an opportunity for residents to acknowledge outstanding efforts.

The awards feature seven categories:

Volunteer of the Year (Over 25)

Young Volunteer of the Year (25 and under)

Volunteer Group of the Year

Volunteer Coordinator of the Year

Trustee of the Year

Outstanding Community Volunteer

Inclusive Business of the Year

Last year, more than 100 nominations were received, highlighting the impact volunteers have across the city. Residents are encouraged to submit nominations to ensure inspiring stories are recognised.

Nominations close on Sunday 12 October 2025 at 11:59pm.

Submit a nomination here.

For more information, click here.

The Awards ceremony will take place in a hybrid format on Thursday 27 November 2025 at Portland House, 113–116 Bute Street, Cardiff, CF10 5EQ, where all winners will be announced.