Nominations Open for ARFOR’s Welsh Language Awards

‘Gwobrau Mwyaf Cymraeg y Byd’ — awards which recognise and celebrate businesses and enterprises that are leading the way in their use of the Welsh language in the ARFOR region — are returning for a second year.

With three new categories this year, the Awards are open to businesses and enterprises that contribute to the future of the Welsh language in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey (the ARFOR region).

Nominations can be submitted across seven categories until 30 January.

Among the 2024 winners were Caffi Maes, Caernarfon, which took home the ‘Busnes Mwyaf Cymraeg y Byd’ award, recognising the business’ overall contributions to the Welsh language; and Sglods, a chip shop in Ceredigion, which received recognition as ‘Brand Mwyaf Cymraeg y Byd’ for its brand rooted in the Welsh language.

Aled, owner of Sglods, said:

“The Awards were a real blessing for us as a business. Not only did they give us the opportunity to meet like-minded businesses who were just as passionate as we are about the language, but we also gained new customers who travelled from afar to visit us after we received the award. “I would therefore recommend that any Welsh-language business or enterprise in ARFOR nominates themselves in one of the categories. Each and every one of us plays an important role in contributing to the future of the language in our Welsh-speaking heartlands, and having the opportunity to celebrate that contribution publicly is just as — if not more — important.”

Following the nomination period, a panel will select a shortlist in each category, before public voting opens on social media. An awards ceremony will follow on March 5 at Y Maes, Criccieth, where the winners will be announced.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The ARFOR programme has benefited individuals, businesses, and communities across our Welsh speaking heartlands, positively contributing to the economic prosperity of communities in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Ynys Mon. “We are committed to supporting businesses to grow and develop as a key element of ensuring Welsh-speaking strongholds remain vibrant and exciting places to live and work.”

To find out more about Gwobrau Mwyaf Cymraeg y Byd and to nominate, visit here.