Nominations Open for 2026 Inspire! Adult Learning Awards in Wales

People and projects transforming lives through learning across Wales are being sought for this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which are now open for nominations.

Co-ordinated by the Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government, the annual awards are the nation’s biggest celebration of adult learning.

The Inspire! Awards honour exceptional learners and community projects that show how education strengthens Wales’ economy, supports better health and wellbeing and enriches civic and cultural life.

There are 10 award categories to recognise achievement across Wales: Skills for Work, Young Adult Learner, Life Change, Essential Skills for Life, Learning for Better Health, Ageing Well, New Welsh Speaker, Shared Futures, Hywel Francis Award for Community Impact and Learner Voice.

Nominations, which close on April 17, 2026, are open to anyone aged 16 or over living or working in Wales. Learning may take place in workplaces, colleges, universities, online, or community groups – whether formally accredited or not.

Nominators can be adult education providers, charities, employers, public sector bodies, trade unions, and community organisations.

Hamdi Abdalrhman, an 2025 Inspire! Award winner, said:

“Winning the award strengthened my belief in lifelong learning. It motivates me to keep growing and pursue my dreams with renewed passion. I’m truly grateful for this honour and the support that made it possible.”

Kay Smith, Learning and Work Institute head of campaigns, development and policy, said:

“The Inspire! Awards demonstrate how education empowers people and strengthens communities across Wales. Nominations will showcase how learners and projects have challenged expectations and created new futures – stories that inspire others to follow.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education Vikki Howells said: