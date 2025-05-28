Nominations Open for 2025 Arwain DGC Vet & Farmer Awards

Nominations are open for the 2025 Arwain DGC Vet & Farmer Awards – accolades that recognise positive action to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in livestock and the environment in Wales.

The annual awards celebrate the achievements of livestock vets and livestock farmers in reducing the need to use antibiotics and taking steps to improve animal health.

This year, there are three award categories: Livestock Vet, Livestock Farmer, and a new Livestock Veterinary Practice category.

The closing date for nominations is June 30th, and the winners will be announced in July at the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd.

Arwain DGC is an award-winning Welsh Government-funded programme dedicated to preventing antibiotic resistance in animals and the environment. It supports farmers and vets through data-driven decisions, innovative technologies, and best practices.

Dewi Hughes, Arwain DGC's programme manager, said:

“Our goal is to continue positioning Wales as a global leader in the fight against AMR, by nurturing collaboration, promoting innovation, and sharing knowledge, to ensure that antibiotics remain effective for animal and human health for future generations. “However, this crucial work cannot be done without vets and farmers' ongoing support and commitment. Therefore, it is only right that their efforts and achievements are publicly recognised. So, I'd urge people to nominate individuals and veterinary practices playing their part to safeguard all our health and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Recipient of last year’s Livestock Vet award, Dr Joe Angell of Wern Vets Cyf said:

“Arwain DGC as a project has greatly impacted reducing antimicrobial use in Wales and refining responsible use in the agricultural sector, and its impact has been felt beyond Wales. “Part of the initiative is recognising those who have made a significant contribution to reducing antimicrobial use or improving the way antimicrobials are used in their specific field or area of work. “For vets, it is recognised that actually improving responsible use and responsible prescribing is very much part of the responsibilities of all within the practice team, and it is really encouraging to see that at this year’s awards, practice teams as a whole will be recognised. “I’d urge anyone who knows of a particular individual, or veterinary practice, who has made an impact in their area of work, to nominate them to be considered for one of these awards, so that their work and its impact are recognised.”

Livestock Farmer 2024 award-winner, Wrexham organic dairy farmer George Tomlinson said:

“Farmers and vets do a great job in working together to ensure the highest welfare for our animals. “But we often don’t think enough about our own health, and AMR is something that affects people and livestock. Awards like this are a great way to give people the recognition that they’re doing a good job for everyone.”

To nominate a vet, veterinary practice or livestock farmer, please visit here.