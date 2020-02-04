Nominations Announced for RTS Cymru Awards 2020

The Royal Television Society (RTS) in Wales has announced nominations for its 2020 awards, celebrating the very best content by television industry professionals and student filmmakers in Wales.

The RTS Cymru Awards 2020 will be held on Thursday, 27th February at Cineworld in Cardiff. The event will be hosted by popular television presenters, Sean Fletcher and Ruth Wignall.

RTS Cymru Wales is also delighted to announce that Whisper Cymru, the sports and live event production specialist, will be the Title Partner of this year’s awards.

In addition to the long-standing students’ honours, the annual awards have this year been extended to allow broadcasters and independent producers to submit entries in the new Industry categories: Drama, Factual, Children’s, News & Current Affairs and the Breakthrough Award.

The shortlists have been chosen by expert juries, made up of experienced industry and educational professionals, for each of the categories.

Judith Winnan, Chair of RTS Cymru, said:

“We’re thrilled by the high quality and high number of entries in this first year of our Industry Awards, and the Student Awards, now in their 25th year, continue to underline the wealth of young talent in Wales.

She added:

“We’re very grateful to Whisper Cymru and our other sponsors for their support.”

INDUSTRY NOMINATIONS

Drama

In My Skin (Expectation Entertainment for BBC Cymru Wales)

Merched Parchus (Ie Ie for S4C)

Pili Pala (Triongl for S4C)

Factual

Code Blue (Shiver Cymru for ITV)

The Incurable Optimist (Kailash Films for BBC Cymru Wales)

Priodas Pum Mil (Boom Cymru for S4C)

The 1900 Island (Wildflame Productions for BBC Cymru Wales)

Children’s

Deian a Loli (Cwmni Da for S4C)

Going for Gold (Yeti Television for CBBC)

Prosiect Z (Boom Cymru for S4C)

Shane the Chef (HoHo Entertainment & Clothcat Animation for Channel 5 & S4C)

News & Current Affairs

Y Byd Ar Bedwar (ITV Cymru Wales for S4C)

Ein Byd (ITV Cymru Wales for S4C)

Newid Hinsawdd, Newid Byd (Teledu Tinopolis Cymru for S4C)

Wales Investigates (BBC Cymru Wales)

Breakthrough Award

Toby Cameron

Elen Davies

Mo Jannah

Hanna Jarman and Mari Beard

STUDENT NOMINATIONS

Drama

D.O.A.L.[Department of Affordable Living] (University of South Wales)

The Midnight Court and Other Aislings (University of South Wales)

Retribution (Coleg y Cymoedd)

Factual

Elis Derby: Fi ac OCD (Bangor University)

Rutted Fields (Aberystwyth University)

Sex, Love and Lectures (University of South Wales)

Shortform

Locomotion (University of South Wales)

Stranded (University of South Wales)

Where r u? (Bangor University)

Postgraduate