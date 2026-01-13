Noel Mooney Extends Tenure as FAW Chief Executive Until 2030

The Football Association of Wales has confirmed that Chief Executive Officer Noel Mooney has extended his commitment to lead the Association through to 2030.

The FAW celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2026, and the Association also said it will launch a new ten-year strategic plan aimed at strengthening Welsh football at every level.

Mooney joined the FAW from UEFA in 2021 and the Association said he had made an immediate impact, launching the Association’s new strategic vision Our Wales/Ein Cymru within his first three months, alongside ensuring significant governance reforms through the A Sustainable Association for the Future programme.

Since then, the FAW has undergone a far-reaching period of modernisation, delivering sustained progress on and off the pitch, it said. Under Mooney’s leadership, the FAW has been recognised as one of the most progressive and admired governing bodies in the British Isles, while football has become Wales’ most popular sport for both boys and girls in terms of interest and participation, the Association said.

The FAW has strengthened its influence within UEFA and FIFA, securing an international reputation as a constructive voice in global football development and decision-making. Domestically, the Cymru Football Foundation was established and has already distributed almost £30 million into grassroots facilities across Wales. The JD Cymru Premier now benefits from a new long-term strategy backed by major investment, with similar plans in development for the Genero Adran Premier.

High-performance initiatives have also accelerated, with key appointments such as senior national team managers Craig Bellamy and Rhian Wilkinson, recognition from FIFA for leading Girls’ Regional Academy structures in Europe, and a coach education pathway that continuously innovates and improves.

Across the grassroots game, a new nationwide support team has been created to serve Wales’ 850 clubs, helping to drive rapid growth in participation and volunteer capacity.

Noel Mooney said:

“We are on a fantastic journey, and I want to thank everyone who is supporting us and Welsh football more generally. We were confident that we could build a great sports organisation and we have already achieved so much in a relatively short space of time. However, we have a lot to do to become the world-class football association that we can and must become, and we are absolutely determined to deliver this fully before I pass the baton on to the next leader. “We have a real ‘Together Stronger’ spirit between the Board, Council and staff with a focus on serving our army of volunteers, our clubs and stakeholders. We believe football can play an increasing role in the confidence, success and inclusiveness of Cymru and we are absolutely focused on reaching our full potential in the years ahead. I truly appreciate all the support around me, as without everyone working together to demonstrate our values of Family, Excellence and Respect we would not be able to work towards this vision and achieve our aspirations. As the FAW motto expresses – ‘Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae’ – I absolutely believe that the best play is team play.”

FAW President, Mike Jones, added:

“Noel has brought a new level of ambition and collaboration to Welsh football, enabling us to grow at every level. Noel cares deeply about every club, league and Area Association in Wales, which we see every day in how he leads the organisation. He works closely with myself and the FAW Council to ensure that the voice of the members is carefully considered, and this leads to trust and collaboration which in turn leads to success.”

FAW Independent Chair, Alys Carlton, said: