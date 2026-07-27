‘No Summer Bounce’ for Welsh Small Businesses as Growth Forecasts Hit 12-Month Low

The percentage of Welsh small businesses predicting growth has fallen sharply since the Spring (Q2) – from 28% to 20% for the summer months (Q3).

This represents the lowest level for growth forecasts in Wales for 15 months – and the current 20% figure is a sharp fall from 32% this time last year (Q3 2025), according to the latest small business data from Novuna Business Finance.

With around 41% of small businesses regarding themselves to be seasonal businesses, the Business Barometer study by Novuna Business Finance, explored whether the hot weather, summer holiday period and sports events had triggered a summer confidence-boost to Welsh small business growth forecasts. The latest findings suggest that small business growth forecasts for the summer period in Wales are significantly down on previous years.

Growth forecasts for Welsh small businesses this summer also trail the national average of 24%, a fall from 28% last quarter. Across the UK, the north west is the only region where there is a quarter-on-quarter rise in small business growth forecasts (a modest rise from 26% in Q2 to 28% for Q3). Everywhere else in England, the percentage of small businesses predicting growth for the next three months has fallen – and most significantly in the south east (falling from 21% to 16%) the south west (from 22% to 15%) and Wales.

The Business Barometer tracking study from Novuna Business Finance goes beyond general feelings of confidence and, instead, every quarter tracks the percentage of small business owners that forecast tangible business growth for the next three months.

There was a mixed picture on small business growth forecasts across industry sectors. Whilst manufacturing, transport and IT recorded quarter-on-quarter rises in growth outlook, there were significant falls elsewhere. In the construction sector, the percentage of small businesses predicting growth almost halved to 15% and there were also sharp falls for enterprises in the hospitality (21%) and retail sectors (21%) – ruling out the likelihood of a much-needed ‘feel-good' bounce from the World Cup and hot weather.

Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance, said: