No Casting off for Fish Week this Year

Pembrokeshire Fish Week has announced that, with great regret, the festival will not be taking place this year.

The biennial nine-day festival was due to be held at the end of June, with its usual hundreds of events and activities across the County.

Also postponed are the launch event at Milford Waterfront – the Milford Fish Festival – and the closing event at Saundersfoot Harbour – Saundersfoot Harbour Festival. Both sites remain open and will continue to welcome visitors.

The decision to call off the festival was made following careful consideration of all relevant issues, said Cllr Phil Baker, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Major Events.

“Despite our best intentions, it has become clear that we will simply not be able to make Pembrokeshire Fish Week Festival happen this year,” he said. “We are grateful for the incredible support we have had in previous years and look forward to delivering a very special festival when it is practical and safe to hold it again.”

All businesses which normally take part are being contacted regarding the decision, said Pembrokeshire County Council’s Food Development Officer Joe Welch, who organises the festival.