NFU Cymru to Host Securing the Future of Welsh Food Event

NFU Cymru, alongside Castell Howell and Ysgol Bro Dinefwr are inviting stakeholders from throughout the agricultural sector to join us at an inaugural school’s event focussing on Securing the Future of Welsh Food through a whole school approach to food.

The Ysgol Bro Dinefwr Journey will take place on Wednesday 23rd October at Ysgol Bro Dinefwr and will showcase the importance of Welsh food with excellent speakers from a cross section of the industry and the next generation.

As part of the event, initiatives that the school is undertaking to promote food and wellbeing across the curriculum will be showcased. The school has a wellbeing garden where they grow their own vegetables and are working with Alex Cook from Bwyd Sir Gar to develop a future generations menu. They grow their own fruit, vegetables, herbs and cut flowers, as well as keeping chickens, ducks and goats. All the produce they grow and collect from the animals goes back into their cookery lessons.

In partnership with Coleg Sir Gar, the school has 40 pupils studying for a GCSE in agriculture and they are very active in food related competitions such as Tasty Careers, Tasty Challenge.

NFU Cymru County Adviser for Carmarthenshire and Glamorgan, Gail Jenkins, said:

“Please save the date in your diary as this event promises to be educational, inspiring, thought provoking and pioneering, with the main topic of conversation being the creation of a sustainable future for the next generation.”

NFU Cymru County Adviser for Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, Aled Davies, added:

“We already have a number of stakeholders signed up to attend including members of the NHS, local authorities, education institutions and the farming industry. More information will be available in due course, but this is going to be a great event so please do get in touch if you would like to be part of it.”

Registration is essential to attend this event and anyone wishing to attend must register in advance. To register your interest in attending the event please contact the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.