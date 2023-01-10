Edward Morgan, Group CSR Manager for Castell Howell Foods, will be the guest speaker at the annual NFU Cymru Pembrokeshire County Conference on Thursday 19th January.

The county conference will be held at the Nantyffin Hotel, Llandissilio, Clynderwen, with beef rolls served from 7pm and the meeting getting underway at 7:30pm.

Edward Morgan was born and raised on a livestock farm near Carmarthen and has worked in the food industry throughout his career. He has been with Castell Howell since 2001 and his current role sees him tasked with developing sustainable supply chains and helping to enable collaboration between businesses, unions, schools, academia and stakeholders. He is also trustee of Cynnal Cymru and Chairman of the South West Wales Regional Learning & Skills Partnership.

Edward will be joined at the NFU Cymru Pembrokeshire County Conference by NFU Cymru President Aled Jones, who will give members an update on the union’s work across a number of important areas affecting Welsh farmers.

The meeting will also see the announcement of the winner of the Idris Davies Memorial Trust Award for 2022, which rewards those who have made an outstanding contribution to agriculture in Pembrokeshire. The presentation of the W Rees Owen Memorial Award for the best student from Pembrokeshire currently studying for a qualification in agriculture will also take place.

NFU Cymru Pembrokeshire County Chairman Simon Davies said: